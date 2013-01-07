Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
MILAN Jan 7 Italian listed banks rallied at the open on Monday on news that global regulators had given lenders four more years and greater flexibility to build cash buffers, a move that should allow banks to inject more money into Italy's battered economy.
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit was up 3.4 percent at 0707 GMT with peer IntesaSanpaolo up 2.8 percent. Struggling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was suspended limit up after jumping 6 percent in early trading.
"The fact that regulators eased the liquidity cover ratio is very positive for banks in general. They will have more liquidity to play with," said Alberto Gallo, an analyst with Royal Bank of Scotland. "I expect the rally to continue."
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.