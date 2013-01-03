LONDON Jan 3 Banks will get more time to build
up cash buffers to protect against market shocks under a rule
change that could help free up credit for struggling economies,
a European regulatory source said.
The Basel Committee, made up of banking supervisors from
nearly 30 countries, is expected to announce the revision on
Sunday to its "liquidity coverage" ratio or LCR, part of efforts
to make banks less likely to need taxpayer help again in a
crisis.
The change comes after heavy pressure from banks and some
regulators, who feared Basel's original version would suck up
too much liquidity at a time when ailing economies are badly in
need of a ready supply of credit to finance growth.
Banks were required to comply with the LCR by 2015, but will
now get more time, the source said. The Basel Committee had no
immediate comment.
The LCR requires banks to hold enough liquid assets like
easily sellable government and corporate bonds to cover net
ouflows for up to a month. Under the Basel III regime, the LCR
rules would run alongside separate rules governing banks'
capital, intended to ensure their longer-term stability.
"In principle, there will be a phase-in similar to what we
have for capital requirements. There is no reason to treat
liquidity differently from capital," the source said on
condition of anonymity due to the issue's sensitivity.
SAFE ASSETS
Banks would still start complying in 2015, perhaps holding
about 60 percent of the buffer and building up to 100 percent by
the start of 2019, when Basel's separate, tougher bank capital
requirements also must be met in full.
The International Monetary Fund estimated in its April 2012
Global Financial Stability Report the LCR could increase demand
for safe assets by $2 trillion to $4 trillion globally.
Barring any last-minute setback, the change will be endorsed
on Sunday by the Basel Committee's oversight body chaired by
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King.
King and Basel Committee Chairman Stefan Ingves, who also
heads the Swedish central bank, hold a news conference at 1600
GMT on the same day.
The liquidity rule is the first such global requirement on
banks and is meant to avoid a repeat of how a short-term funding
freeze brought down lenders like Britain's Northern Rock early
on in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
It is part of the Basel III bank capital and liquidity
accord agreed by world leaders in 2010 and being phased in over
six years from this month, though there are delays in the United
States and European Union.
Banks hope the Basel Committee will allow a less severe
"stress scenario" for calculating the amount of liquid assets
they must hold, meaning the buffer would be smaller.
Banks expect more flexibility on the range of assets they
can include in the buffer but could face more stringent
requirements to cover derivatives.