LONDON Aug 31 Top bankers' bonuses should be
capped at the size of their salaries and shareholder approval be
required for longer-term incentive plans, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
"We need to set incentives for managers to act in the
long-term interest of their banks," Schaeuble said in an opinion
piece in the Financial Times.
The argument over capping bankers' pay is threatening EU
efforts to implement the global bank rules known as "Basel III"
by the January 2013 deadline.
"Immediate cash bonuses for top bank executives should not
exceed their fixed pay. And why not give a large quorum of
shareholders the last say on setting these executives' long-term
variable pay as soon as it exceeds a given level?" Schaeuble
said.
After "Basel III" is implemented, it is hoped lenders will
be able to withstand market shocks better and not need taxpayers
to bail them out.