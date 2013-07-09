COPENHAGEN, July 9 The next round of stress tests for European banks is likely include capital benchmarks instead of specific pass-or-fail targets, the head of Denmark's financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) is preparing for another round of stress tests in the second quarter of 2014, that will examine how well the European Union's banks are placed to respond to economic and financial shocks.

Previous tests in 2009, 2010 and 2011 set an absolute capital level as a target, grading some banks at a pass and ordering failed banks to raise more capital in a fixed time frame.

Denmark's financial regulator Ulrik Nodgaard, who also sits on the EBA's supervisory committee, confirmed previous remarks from EBA chairman Andrea Enria who said regulators had moved away from a pass-or-fail test.

"What you would probably see is various capital benchmarks which you would compare the banks with," he told Reuters.

"You would see various stresses and then you can make up your own mind as to whether that implies pass or fail. That's what we are working on," he said.

He did not elaborate on what the consequences would be for banks which fared poorly compared with the benchmarks.

In the last stress test, the European Union's main banks were measured against a "core tier one" capital ratio, which captures only the purest form of capital. This was set at 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets.

The EBA will try to avoid such a specific target and will use benchmarks instead, Nodgaard said.

Theoretically, the EBA could consider benchmarks against other kinds of lower-quality capital. The EBA is also considering benchmarks outside of the area of capital, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The focus of the next test will be on seeing that banks are taking steps to implement Basel III, the global accord requiring banks to hold more and better-quality capital and cash buffers to withstand shocks.

The sector passed the first test in 2009, carried out by the EBA's predecessor, with flying colours, and in 2010 only eight lenders failed out of 90 tested with a collective capital shortfall of just 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion)

In 2011, the EBA told the sector collectively to raise 106 billion euros by mid-2012, but many analysts and commentators argued that this was still not enough. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Laura Noonan and Pravin Char)