(Corrects to make clear termination rights are one of the most pressing problems, not the most, 2nd paragraph)

By Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON Aug 13 Banks need to urgently change a provision in derivatives contracts that prevents them from smoothly winding down their business if they start failing during a crisis, a top U.S. regulator told Reuters on Wednesday.

Thomas Hoenig, second in command at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, said the so-called early termination rights were one of the most pressing problems regulators found last week with documents that show how banks can go through bankruptcy court during a crisis that threatens their solvency.

The documents are known as "living wills" and are seen as a critical step in avoiding future government bailouts.

Protestations from banks that they had worked hard to make the changes in the contracts were unimpressive, Hoenig said.

"The fact that it's in process isn't an accomplishment," Hoenig said in an interview.

"You know, the crisis was 2008. This is 2014. You've got to be able to get into bankruptcy ... (it's) nice if people are working on it, but that doesn't solve the problem".

The FDIC and the Federal Reserve last week said that the living wills submitted in 2013 by 11 banks - the second time they did so - fell short of their expectations, and set an ultimatum for them to do a better job in 2015.

The plans aim to give a detailed description of how a bank would go through bankruptcy without causing the mayhem that triggered costly government bailouts in 2008, but the regulators said the documents were overly optimistic.

Amending the derivatives contracts was one of the problems the two agencies identified last week, but Hoenig's comments mark the first time a regulator said it was on the top of their list of issues.

"(It) affects cross-border. And it affects liquidity, which is the other issue. ... So it's very important," Hoenig said.

The problem with the contracts is that trading partners can cancel them when a bank enters insolvency, aggravating its problems, and possibly triggering a market panic. The industry is working to change the contracts so that the termination rights can be stayed, but that is still in process.

Banks had already submitted their 2014 drafts before they received formal feedback on the previous version. Hoenig said regulators will use this year's plans to help banks shape the next set. If both agencies say the 2015 plans are not credible, that triggers a process that after two years could result in regulators telling the banks to break themselves up.

Hoenig also defended the regulators' call for banks to simplify their corporate structure.

"The right number of subsidiaries might be 4,000. But show us ... how you would put those through the bankruptcy process ... the fact that we put that in the public release suggests that there needs to be more work in that area," he said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)