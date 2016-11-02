FRANKFURT Nov 2 Germany's Deutsche Bank
is among roughly a dozen large European lenders that
face higher capital requirements when new banking rules come
into force in the coming years, several sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The assessment has been made in the Basel committee of
supervisors, which is in the process of negotiating stricter
bank capital rules - due to be finalised in January and come
into force in 2019 - to avoid a repeat financial crisis.
Three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters that
the new regime will be stricter with big banks, demanding new
standards in how they assess risks of, say, property loans -
effectively raising the capital hurdle.
International supervisors believe the tougher regime will
affect Deutsche Bank and others with complex balance sheets more
harshly than others, the sources added.
"For a small number of big banks there could be a
significant increase," one of those people said, on condition of
anonymity.
Deutsche Bank and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
declined to comment.
