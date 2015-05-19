(Adds analyst quote on future of bill, next steps)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON May 19 Democrats on the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday released their own version of a
regulation relief bill, keeping the proposed changes focused on
small banks and forcing the panel's Republican chairman to try
and hash out a deal in coming months.
The Democrats' bill is a rebuke to Richard Shelby of
Alabama, the committee chair who officially released his
wide-ranging legislation on Monday after circulating a 216-page
draft version last week.
Shelby unveiled his bill after talks with the top Democrat
on the committee, Sherrod Brown, failed to produce a bipartisan
agreement. The Ohio Democrat had insisted the legislation apply
only to small banks and credit unions, fearing a broader bill
would roll back financial industry reforms put in place by the
2010 Dodd-Frank Act.
Brown's release of a 17-page alternative proposal signed by
all 10 Democrats on the committee adds to the steep challenge
Shelby faces in getting enough support to send his bill to the
Senate floor and get the 60 votes needed to pass it.
The committee is scheduled to vote on the Shelby bill on
Thursday.
"This is why the Thursday voting will be the start of the
negotiations rather than the end," Guggenheim Securities analyst
Jaret Seiberg said in a research note. Rather than hashing out a
compromise in public during the mark up, Seiberg said Guggenheim
believes Shelby will use the rest of the summer to try and get
three Democrats on board.
On Thursday, Seiberg said he expects a partisan vote of
12-10 for the Shelby bill.
Among the more controversial proposals in the Shelby bill is
increasing the threshold used to determine whether a bank is
systemically important from $50 billion in assets to $500
billion. ) That higher threshold would impact
banks such Bank of New York Mellon Corp., PNC,
and State Street Corp..
Another is loosening federal mortgage restrictions for all
banks that agree to hold the loans on their books, outlined in
the bill as a safe harbor for so-called qualified mortgages. The
Shelby bill also proposes changes to financial regulators,
including the Federal Reserve.
The Democrats' bill offers a similar safe harbor for
qualified mortgages, though only for banks that have less than
$10 billion in assets. It also contains small bank relief
measures similar to those proposed by Shelby, and enables the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to enforce legislation
meant to help members of the U.S. armed services.
