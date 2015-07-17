(Repeats with no changes to reach additional subscribers)
* More countries move to transpose resolution directive
* National discrepancies to compromise level playing field
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - The capacity for countries to tailor
national insolvency laws as they implement new bail-in
legislation could store up serious problems for future bank
resolution and distort the playing field for bank issuers,
market participants have warned.
Germany and Spain have been among the first countries taking
steps in transposing the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) into their national frameworks.
However, both countries had to tweak local insolvency laws,
creating disparities that bankers and investors fear could yet
further complicate the regulatory playing field.
"Absence of alignment among national insolvency laws could
complicate cross-border resolution and create a competitive
disadvantage between countries in terms of funding and potential
capital shortfalls," said Sebastien Domanico, global head of DCM
financial institutions origination at Societe Generale.
Germany took many in the market by surprise in March when it
proposed the statutory subordination of senior unsecured bonds
to other senior liabilities.
The proposal was lauded by many for providing clarity and
legal certainty in insolvency and also because it could help
meet safety buffers such as TLAC (total loss absorbing
capacity), proposed by the Financial Stability Board.
However, it is not without its problems. The lawmaking
process has seen criticisms emerge within the Bundestag that
alleges that certain subsections favour investment banks over
SMEs and individuals.
While most believe that the law will go through, the
objections show how thorny implementing bail-in can be.
"As they want the entire approach 're-thought' along the
lines proposed by them without making a specific proposal, the
issue could drag well beyond the summer pause," said one German
lawyer.
Another key objection - echoed by much of the investor
community - is that the law would be applied retroactively.
"It's quite disappointing to see an instrument that was sold
to investors as pari passu with other senior instruments,
retrospectively bumped into the subordinated category," said
Robert Kendrick, credit analyst at Schroders.
ONE SIZE DOESN'T FIT ALL
Other countries are watching the German proposals' progress
with great interest.
The Netherlands, for example, is reviewing it, but there is
no consensus on the potential implementation of similar
legislation, according to Romke van der Weerdt, head of capital
advisory at ING.
"Although there are clear benefits to the German proposal,
some concerns still exist, mainly with regards to the perceived
reduced attractiveness of senior debt financing for banks due to
the subordinated status of the bonds, the potentially unequal
impact on the Dutch banks, and the absence of clarity on TLAC
requirements," he said.
Sam Theodore, a managing director at Scope Ratings, agreed:
"It's not very helpful for Germany to have a different set of
bail-in rules. Issuing senior unsecured debt with statuary
subordination, alongside banks that don't, could create
competitive problems."
PAIN IN SPAIN
Meanwhile, Spain's transposition of the BRRD has thrown yet
another curve ball into the market. While Germany has opted for
statutory subordination, Spain has plumped for a contractual
approach, changing the ranking of claims to enable Spanish banks
to issue so-called "senior subordinated notes" or "Tier 3".
"From an investor's point of view, the Spanish system seems
much fairer as the impact on the existing instrument is much
more negative in Germany than in Spain," said Schroders'
Kendrick. "The end result may be similar but the impact on
existing senior instruments is potentially very different."
But whether this could help Spanish banks tackle their TLAC
targets is a point of contention within the market, largely
because the language of legacy Tier 2 debt could preclude
another layer of instruments between Tier 2 and senior.
As a result, Christy Hajiloizou, analyst in credit research
at Barclays, said she believed that jurisdictions such as France
are considering what Germany is doing.
Certain Spanish issuers are said to be more concerned than
others. " depends on the contractual wording of that Tier 2
documentation. People are not in a hurry and will wait for the
TLAC termsheet," said Salvador Ruiz Bachs, a partner at Allen &
Overy in Spain.
The FSB is expected to publish an updated termsheet in
November.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and
Luzette Strauss)