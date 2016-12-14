LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - European lenders may have to raise
less debt than previously estimated to fulfil new regulatory
requirements for loss-absorbing debt, according to a report
published by the European Banking Authority on Wednesday.
The 186.1bn-276.2bn range, released as part of the EBA's
final report on minimum requirement for own fund and eligible
liabilities (MREL), is much narrower than the 130bn-790bn
range the watchdog released in a interim report in July.
MREL requires that banks hold sufficient liabilities that
can be written down to avoid taxpayers carrying the burden of
future bank failures.
"The main reasons why the range is narrower and the figure
lower than in our interim report is because we have taken a full
consolidated picture of the banks and taken into account the
instruments issued at banks' subsidiaries," said Charles
Canonne, a policy officer at the EBA.
"We have also considered German senior debt as subordinated
for the purpose of this exercise and UK banks holdco debt which
is structurally subordinated."
European regulators have been grappling with how to
reconcile MREL with global rules on loss-absorbing debt, called
TLAC.
The European Commission proposed a new form of
loss-absorbing debt for the regions banks at the end of
November.
The EBA now hopes that its final proposals on MREL, which
are not binding, will feed into the European Parliament and
Council legislative process in the coming months.
The report recommends that globally systemically important
banks (G-SIBs) meet their MREL with subordinated instruments at
least to a level of 14.5% of risk weighted assets (plus combined
buffer requirement) in line with the TLAC term sheet.
The EBA suggests extending the requirement for subordinated
instruments also to domestic systemically important banks but
with some flexibility, taking into account the differences in
banks' business model.
The EBA also said that banks would not be able to use their
common equity Tier 1 towards MREL and capital buffers at the
same time.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Ian
Edmondson)