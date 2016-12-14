(Adds more details)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - European lenders may have to borrow
less than previously estimated to fulfil new regulatory
requirements for loss-absorbing debt, according to a report
published by the European Banking Authority on Wednesday.
The 186.1bn-276.2bn range, released as part of the EBA's
final report on minimum requirement for own fund and eligible
liabilities (MREL), is much narrower than the 130bn-790bn
range the watchdog released in a interim report in July
.
MREL requires banks to hold sufficient liabilities that can
be written down to avoid taxpayers carrying the burden of future
bank failures.
"The main reasons why the range is narrower and the figure
lower than in our interim report is because we have taken a full
consolidated picture of the banks and taken into account the
instruments issued at banks' subsidiaries," said Charles
Canonne, a policy officer at the EBA.
"We have also considered German senior debt as subordinated
for the purpose of this exercise and UK banks holdco debt which
is structurally subordinated."
European regulators have been grappling with how to
reconcile MREL with global rules on loss-absorbing debt, called
TLAC.
The European Commission proposed a new form of
loss-absorbing debt for the region's banks at the end of
November.
The EBA now hopes that its final proposals on MREL, which
are not binding, will feed into the European Parliament and
Council legislative process in the coming months.
The report recommends that globally systemically important
banks (G-SIBs) meet their MREL with subordinated instruments at
least to a level of 14.5% of risk weighted assets (plus combined
buffer requirement), in line with the TLAC term sheet.
The EBA suggests extending the requirement for subordination
to domestic systemically important banks' debt, but at 13.5% of
risk weighted assets and with some flexibility, taking into
account the differences in banks' business models.
"It is very important to improve the resolvability of a bank
and to be able to put losses on instruments in resolution," said
Canonne.
"By going beyond the G-SIBs, it is a way to avoid distortion
and a potential cliff effect. It is close enough but lower than
the G-SIBs' requirements. Resolution authorities can still
impose separate subordination requirements. Ideally, all banks
with similar business profiles and resolution strategies should
be subject to similar requirements."
Issues around what instruments can and cannot be safely
bailed-in have come to the fore in recent weeks with Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
Italian retail investors hold billions of euros of the
bank's subordinated debt, complicating the rescue of the lender
as authorities try to avoid imposing a haircut on these
bondholders.
NO MESSING AROUND
While the EBA's estimates are lower than previous estimates,
the European watchdog was clear that a breach of a bank's MREL
requirements would still have potentially serious consequences.
The watchdog is proposing that banks should not be able to
use their common equity Tier 1 towards MREL and capital buffers
at the same time, ensuring that MREL requirements are hardwired
in the European framework.
"It is crucial that a breach of MREL is treated as seriously
as a breach of capital requirements," it said.
Banks can choose to either stack capital buffers above MREL
or treat the buffers as a parallel framework to MREL.
The EBA can allow banks a bit of leeway if they chose the
stacking approach, however, and said that a breach of MREL
should not necessarily lead to an automatic suspension of
voluntary distributions on instruments such as Additional Tier 1
or dividends.
"There could be a situation where a bank cannot roll its
MREL debt because of market disruption," said Canonne. "While
this is a breach and this is serious, a bank could be given
breathing room for three to six months to return to market and
restore its MREL stack."
Still, the EBA recommends that resolution authorities should
be given strengthened powers to respond to a breach of MREL,
including the power to require an institution to draw up an MREL
restoration plan.
It also suggests that authorities should be given the
authority to monitor and manage the maturity of a bank's MREL
stack, along with a redemption approval regime.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Robert Smith, Alex
Chambers and Ian Edmondson)