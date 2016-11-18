* Commission proposals to give banks MREL roadmap
* EC to amend CRR/CDR and BRRD
* No surprise expected on AT1
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - A comprehensive package of regulatory
proposals from the European Commission could land as early next
week, finalising Basel banking rules in Europe and shedding
light on how Europe will implement global requirements for
loss-absorbing debt.
While some of the package contents have been well
telegraphed and will implement rules on leverage ratio and
liquidity, market participants are eagerly awaiting to see how
the Commission will harmonise rules on loss-absorbing debt.
A Commission paper looking to align global rules on
loss-absorbing debt (TLAC) with European rules (MREL) shocked
the market at the end of January, stoking fears that the
goalposts for bank capital could be moved again.
However, while the Commission has kept its cards close to
its chest in recent weeks, many believe the proposals will not
upset the status quo that has so far seen countries like France
and Germany go their own way.
"There will be an attempt by the Commission to harmonise the
various layers of banks' capital structure," said a hybrid
solutions specialist.
"But if you look at the history of European agreements on
bank capital, we've tended to see a compromise with lots of
options that lead to national differences."
Germany, for example, has opted to make plain vanilla senior
debt bail-in-able, while France is in the final stages of
creating a new layer of senior debt - non preferred senior.
"I think we will end up with two types of senior debt, one
for MREL, one for funding," another hybrid solutions banker
said. "Not having a holding company won't be an obstacle for
banks and I think there's a recognition that it's not one size
fits all."
Another banker agreed, saying the Commission would give
banks room to do everything. This would put an end to hopes of a
harmonised framework in Europe.
In a statement, a Commission spokesperson said only that the
Commission was fully implementing the Financial Stability
Board's TLAC standards and that they were a core element of the
risk reduction agenda.
NOT AT1 SURPRISE
While investment banks will be carefully leafing through the
Commission proposals, many do not expect any surprises on the
Additional Tier 1 front.
Following a torrid sell-off in the asset class earlier this
year on the back of regulatory concerns and fears that Deutsche
Bank would skip coupon payments, some had hoped that European
regulators would hard-code AT1's priority over shareholders.
"I don't have much expectations on the AT1 front; I don't
think they will introduce dividend stoppers," said the second
hybrid banker, echoing the majority of market participants'
views.
Dividend stoppers prevent banks from paying out dividends if
they have not paid coupons on their AT1. Europe forbids banks
from including them in AT1, although they are permitted in some
jurisdictions like Switzerland,
Many believe the ECB's decision to split banks' Pillar 2
capital requirements into a requirement and guidance gave banks
more breathing space when it comes to AT1 payments, and was
enough to sooth the market.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker, Philip
Wright)