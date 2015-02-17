By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co
bears the highest potential hazard to the financial system, a
study by a U.S. government research agency showed, launching its
first ranking of U.S. banks with a numerical risk score.
The bank had a "systemic risk score" of 5.05 percent for
2013 in a group of 33 large U.S. banks, the Treasury
Department's Office of Financial Research said in the study.
The number was based on metrics such as size,
interconnectedness, complexity and cross-border activities, OFR
said. (Study: bit.ly/1E5MBc8) It said the study reflected
the views of the authors, not of the office or the Treasury
Department.
The number is a measure of a bank's risk as a ratio of the
100 percent total in a worldwide group of banks. The method is
designed by the Basel Committee of global bank regulators.
Citigroup Inc was the second-most risky, with a score
of 4.27 percent. Bank of America Corp was third at 3.06
percent, then followed by Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, the study showed.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America declined
to comment on the study. The other banks did not immediately
react to requests for comment.
The OFR was set up after the 2007-09 credit meltdown to help
regulators map financial markets.
The office has the power to retrieve bank data, including
through subpoenas. It has a large degree of independence, and is
funded by money levied from banks.
In 2013, it spotted risks in asset management in a report
mandated by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group
of the heads of the main U.S. regulatory agencies. The asset
management report triggered attacks by the industry, which
fiercely opposed any move toward tougher rules.
The latest study looked at 33 U.S. banks with assets over
$50 billion. At that size, such banks are deemed "systemically
important" and are subject to tighter rules. The eight largest
banks in the group need to meet even tougher standards.
But size was not the only determining factor in measuring
the risk in these banks, the study said.
"Several of the largest banks scored high in systemic
importance because they dominate specific businesses, such as
payments and asset custody services," the study said. "Others
scored high in complexity because of their trading and
derivatives businesses."
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and David
Gregorio)