LONDON May 18 International coordination will
be needed to deal with any negative effects of national attempts
to snuff out asset bubbles, top financial firms said in a World
Economic Forum paper.
Asset manager BlackRock, HSBC bank, insurer Generali and
others said in the WEF paper that they back so-called
macroprudential policy tools being rolled out by central banks
on both sides of the Atlantic but urged caution.
Macroprudential policy is relatively new in developed
economies and refers to using targeted, often temporary
intervention to stop asset bubbles that could destabilise the
broader financial system
New risk watchdogs have been set up in the United States,
Britain and the European Union to spot such broader risks,
hoping to plug a supervisory gap highlighted by the costly
2007-09 financial crisis that few regulators saw coming.
The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, for
example, has introduced curbs to cool Britain's mortgage market
in a way that avoids using the much blunter tool of raising
interest rates.
The paper from the WEF, an international body for debating
economic issues, says coordination between such risk watchdogs
is becoming critical to limit possible spillovers.
"In addition, it is important to continue to monitor the
possible unintended consequences of these regulations," the
paper, with input from Oliver Wyman consultancy, said.
