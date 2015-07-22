WASHINGTON, July 22 Senator Richard Shelby plans
to attach his financial regulation relief bill to an
appropriations markup on Wednesday, according to people familiar
with the matter, acting on a threat he issued previously if
Democrats failed to offer a fair compromise.
The Financial Regulatory Improvement Act of 2015, which aims
to ease bank regulations and enforce greater transparency on the
Federal Reserve and other financial regulators, passed the
Senate Banking Committee in May with no support from Democrats.
The biggest beneficiaries of Shelby's bill would be large
regional banks such as PNC Financial Services Group with
assets between $50 billion to $500 billion who may no longer be
subject to stricter Fed regulations if the proposal is signed
into law.
With Democratic support yet to surface, President Barack
Obama is highly unlikely to sign the bill should it even pass
the Senate floor.
On Wednesday, a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee meets to
mark up the Financial Services and General Government
Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2016. If Shelby attaches the
relief bill to that appropriations bill, the tactic could give
the legislation a better chance of passage - even though the
move would likely generate even louder protests from Democrats.
The appropriations subcommittee meets at 10:30 a.m. EDT
(1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Shelby could, in the end, decide not
take the appropriations route for his bill. Shelby declined to
comment on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)