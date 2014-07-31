ZURICH, July 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse, one of
the biggest players in "dark pools", on Thursday became the
latest major European bank to say it was caught up in an
investigation into alternative trading venues.
"Credit Suisse is responding to inquiries from various
governmental and regulatory authorities concerning the operation
of its alternative trading systems, and is cooperating with
those requests," the Zurich-based lender said in its
second-quarter report, published on Thursday.
Credit Suisse's Chief Executive Brady Dougan said last week
there was a growing level of inquiry from regulators and the
bank was working with them to stamp out potential abuses in the
alternative trading venue.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)