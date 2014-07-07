(Corrects paragraphs 20-22 to delete statement that Dahabshiil
has no arrangements with banks in Britain, change date of
Barclays announcement to May 2013 from April, add that
Dahabshiil and Barclays reached settlement)
By Mirjam Donath
NEW YORK, June 27 Each month, 42-year-old
Abdirizak Alibos shows up at a money transfer business in the
heart of Minneapolis to send $500 to his three children in
war-torn Somalia.
"I send them money that they can pay for ... groceries,
school fees, that they can buy health insurance, medication,"
said Alibos, who escaped to the United States seven years ago
and now has a business driving people to medical appointments.
"I can say that 50 or 60 percent of my children's lifeline
is remittance," he said.
But he and other Somali expatriates fear that they soon
might not be able to give their families any more financial
help. It is not money that they are about to run out of but the
legal options for sending it home.
About 40 percent of all Somali families rely on remittances
from another country, and the estimated annual total of $1.3
billion is more than all foreign aid and investment in Somalia
combined, according to a study published last year by human aid
organizations Adeso, Oxfam and the Inter-American Dialogue.
For more than two decades, the African nation of 10 million
people has been a land of chaos because of divisive clan fights
during its civil war and more-recent Islamist militant
insurgents with links to al Qaeda.
Commercial banking disappeared in the early 1990s, and
Western money transfer companies such as Western Union Co
and MoneyGram International Inc do not serve most parts
of Somalia.
This leaves the significantly cheaper and more informal
money service businesses, or MSBs, to serve as intermediaries
between the foreign banks that make the wire transfers and the
intended recipients of the money.
As these transmitters attracted attention from U.S.
regulatory agencies that fear money launderers or militant
groups would exploit them, banks around the world have been
rapidly closing their accounts.
These "de-risking" moves affect all transmitters, including
the most numerous ones for Latin American countries, but are
most devastating for Somalia, where people have no alternative,
affordable channel to get remittances.
A decade ago, money transfer business owners could choose
from several large banks to do international wire transfers.
Today most no longer do so, even in the largest Somali
expatriate hubs of Britain, the United States and Canada.
The fewer the banks, the fewer locations get served in
Somalia and in the cities of the expatriates, money transfer
companies said.
Less competition could also mean higher charges to send
money to Africa, which are already twice as much as to South
Asia and well above the 7.8 percent global average.
Merchants Bank of California, the last large U.S. bank
specializing in check cashing and money transmission, has
alerted a dozen of its money transmitter clients that it will
close their accounts by July 31 "due to the ever-changing
regulatory requirements and expenses."
The news has prompted Alibos and other Somali immigrants to
hold a protest at the U.S. Treasury building of St. Paul,
Minnesota, later on Friday. This is the eve of the monthlong
Ramadan holiday, when Muslims traditionally give extra money to
the needy.
COMPLIANCE QUESTIONS
While U.S. regulators do not prohibit banks from doing
business with money transfer companies, they require them to
have an adequate compliance program, said a spokesman for the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which supervises
banks.
The challenge, bankers say, is that no one knows what an
adequate compliance program is.
"From a business standpoint, it was cost-prohibitive to
continue to monitor these types of high-risk accounts," said
Matt Stenehjem, fraud and security officer of North Dakota's
Bell State Bank, which recently closed all of its MSB accounts.
The largest money transfer business in Somalia, Dahabshiil
will continue banking with Merchants. It was less fortunate in
Britain, one of its most important jurisdictions.
The UK is the second-biggest remittance source for Somalia
at about $163 million a year, according to data cited in the
human aid groups' study. Barclays Plc, one of the last
large banks handling MSB accounts there, announced in May 2013
that it would no longer do so.
Dahabshiil was able to block the move temporarily on
competition grounds and settled with the bank in this past
April, agreeing to shift the accounts to another institution by
a certain date.
Dahabshiil is in talks with other major banks in Britain and
expects to complete that process later this year, said interim
manager Mike Aynsley, a former chief executive officer of Anglo
Irish Bank.
In Canada, the number of MSBs serving Somalia fell to three
from 11 during the last decade, said Abdirizak Omar-Godane, an
anti-money laundering specialist based in Toronto.
One bank that still offers wire transfer for them is the
Royal Bank of Canada.
The bank does not disclose specific information about its
approach to MSBs, a spokesman said, adding that it complies with
the laws and regulations in the markets where it operates.
The situation is about as serious as it can get, said Jorge
Guerrero, co-founder of the Great Neck, New York-based National
Money Transmitters Association and CEO of the Compass anti-money
laundering compliance consultancy.
Closing MSB accounts actually exacerbates the risk of money
laundering, Guerrero said, because expatriates may then try to
send money to relatives through illegal channels, which are much
more difficult to control.
"That money is a lifeline, and if it's lost, the
ramifications are tremendous," Guerrero said. "(It is) not just
one company going down and its employees have to look ultimately
for work, but it is what people are willing to do when
desperation hits."
Alibos said his biggest fear was that without his support,
his children might get recruited by militant groups.
"If the lifeline is closed, there could be more violence,"
he said. "There could be a lot of moral problems."
(Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)