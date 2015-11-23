MILAN Nov 23 UBI Banca will take overall pre-tax charges of 91 million euros ($97 million) in 2015 for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The lender will book a charge of 70 million euros in the fourth quarter results, the source said.

Earlier on Monday the bank's CEO Victor Massiah said the bank would issue loans to the tune of 1.3 billion euros as part of the rescue plan.

Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6 billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders take effect next year. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Paola Arosio)