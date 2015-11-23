MILAN Nov 23 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets, will issue loans to the tune of 1.33 billion euros and take pre-tax charges of some 300 million euros for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a banking source said on Monday.

The 300 million euro ($318 million) ordinary and extraordinary contribution to the resolution fund will be booked in the lender's fourth quarter results, the source said.

Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6 billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders take effect next year. (ID:nL8N13H0OD) ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Paola Arosio)