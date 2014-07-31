UPDATE 2-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
WARSAW, July 31 Polish bank's aggregated net profit rose by almost 16 percent in the second quarter helped by higher interest and an accelerating economy, National Bank of Poland data showed on Thursday.
Banks' net profit rose to 4.758 billion zlotys ($1.53 billion) and their joint net interest income increased by more than 16 percent to 9.429 billion zlotys, the central bank said.
Three of Poland's 10 biggest banks have already presented their results, booking earnings growth in line with market forecasts.
The two biggest Polish banks, UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao and state-controlled PKO, are due to publish results next week and at the beginning of September, respectively.
($1 = 3.1176 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
ALMATY, March 15 Kazakhstan's state-run "bad bank" will buy assets worth 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) from Kazkommertsbank, the biggest local lender by assets, the central bank said on Wednesday.
BANGKOK, March 15 Thailand is investigating three new cases involving possible financial crimes at the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose influential former abbot is wanted for suspected money laundering, police said on Wednesday.