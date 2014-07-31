WARSAW, July 31 Polish bank's aggregated net profit rose by almost 16 percent in the second quarter helped by higher interest and an accelerating economy, National Bank of Poland data showed on Thursday.

Banks' net profit rose to 4.758 billion zlotys ($1.53 billion) and their joint net interest income increased by more than 16 percent to 9.429 billion zlotys, the central bank said.

Three of Poland's 10 biggest banks have already presented their results, booking earnings growth in line with market forecasts.

The two biggest Polish banks, UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao and state-controlled PKO, are due to publish results next week and at the beginning of September, respectively.

