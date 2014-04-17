April 17 Investment banks Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc posted better-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by gains in merger
advisory and stock underwriting.
The results underscored how businesses viewed as stodgy
before the financial crisis are becoming critical drivers of
earnings growth for investment banks now. Goldman's fixed-income
trading revenue plunged during the first quarter, both for
trades it did for customers and investments on its own account.
But the bank's investment management and its stock
underwriting and merger advisory businesses logged big gains.
Morgan Stanley managed to boost revenue in its bond trading
business, after posting a particularly weak first quarter in
2013. But excluding gains or losses from changes in the value of
the bank's debt, the company's trading revenue fell during the
quarter, while revenue from wealth management, investment
management, stock and bond underwriting, and merger advisory all
rose.
Goldman shares were up 1.35 percent at $158.34 in morning
trading, while shares of Morgan Stanley were up 4.2 percent at
$31.15.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the last of the major
Wall Street banks to report first quarter results, and most
rivals' earnings have shown similar strength in businesses like
underwriting and merger advisory.
But for Goldman Sachs, trading is such a big part of its
business that higher revenue in areas like merger advisory has
less of an impact on the bottom line than for its rival Morgan
Stanley.
Goldman Sachs still gets more than 60 percent of its total
revenue from trading including its investing and lending
activities, while for Morgan Stanley that figure is less than 40
percent, and sometimes closer to half that percentage.
Since the financial crisis, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
James Gorman has been emphasizing businesses like wealth
management and merger advisory, which tend to generate more
stable earnings and require less capital.
Gorman's predecessor John Mack agreed in 2009 to buy
Citigroup's Smith Barney retail brokerage business over time, a
deal that closed in the middle of 2013. That deal was designed
to make Morgan Stanley a safer company after it nearly collapsed
during the financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley posted net income applicable to common
shareholders of $1.45 billion, or 74 cents per share, compared
with $936 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the bank to post earnings of 59
cents a share, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear how the estimates compare to the actual
results, but several analysts said the bank beat consensus.
Goldman Sachs' CEO Lloyd Blankfein, on the other hand, has
made fewer strategic changes at the bank since the crisis.
In the first quarter, the bank posted an 11 percent decline
in earnings to common shareholders, to $1.95 billion, or $4.02 a
share, from $2.19 billion, or $4.29 a share, in the same quarter
last year.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.45 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That decline came largely from its revenue in institutional
client trading, which fell 13 percent to $4.45 billion, and
investing and lending for its own account, which fell 26 percent
to $1.53 billion.
(Editing by Dan Wilchins and Bernadette Baum)