STOCKHOLM/OSLO, Oct 23 Norway's DNB and
Sweden's SEB, two of the biggest banks in the Nordic
region, reported forecast-beating third-quarter results on
Thursday but warned of tougher economic conditions ahead.
Banks in Norway and Sweden are among Europe's most robust
and profitable. Both countries fared better than most other
European nations throughout the financial crisis, helped by
solid state finances.
But as Sweden's economy is open and export-dependent, and
Norway counts on its vast offshore oil sector to generate a
fifth of its economy, both countries are sensitive to external
shocks.
As the business climate in Europe has deteriorated in past
months and the oil price has plummeted, both banks saw risks to
the economy.
"If the recent fall in oil prices prevails, it could have a
negative effect on the Norwegian economy in the longer term...
(and) forecast may be adjusted downward," said DNB, Norway's
biggest lender, referring to the Norwegian economy.
Earlier in the week Swedish peers Swedbank and
Nordea warned of revenue pressure and macro economic
headwinds.
DNB, partly controlled by the government and slightly bigger
in size than SEB with a market cap of around $28 billion, still
said it saw stable margins and continued low loan losses ahead.
Pretax profit before impairment charges for the Norwegian
bank rose 12 percent to 7.63 billion crowns ($1.15 billion),
comfortably beating analysts forecasts, as loan-loss charges
were less than half of the market's expectation.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had
seen pretax profit before impairment charges at 7.05 billion
crowns versus 6.8 billion in the same quarter last year.
"Loan losses of 183 million Norwegian crowns in the quarter
are considerably below a normalized level. This is caused by a
reversal of earlier reported losses in the shipping sector,"
said DNB's Chief Financial Office Bjoern Erik Naess.
Market reaction to the two banks' results was mixed, with
DNB shares up 2.5 percent at 1037 GMT while SEB fell 2.3
percent, underperforming a pan-European bank index that
was 0.5 percent firmer. SEB stock is, however, 7 percent higher
on the week having risen for four straight trading days ahead of
the results.
"It's an OK set of numbers, nothing sinister in there but
nothing too dramatic," said UBS banking analyst Nick Davey about
SEB.
CAUTIOUS CORPORATES
SEB, the Nordic bloc's biggest corporate bank, said that the
stuttering European economy had caused corporate customers to
take their foot off the pedal and were holding back investments.
"Once again we notice the fragility of the world economy and
that corporate sentiment is becoming more cautious," Chief
Executive Annika Falkengren said in a statement.
Operating profit rose to 6.67 billion Swedish crowns ($921
million), beating a mean forecast for 6.51 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts, from 4.62 billion in the year-ago period.
The operating profit and mean forecast both included one-off
gains of 1.45 billion related to share sales.
Net commission income, a key metric for SEB's
corporate-focused business model, came in just over expectations
and rose 2 percent year-on-year.
"That's not a particularly engaging pace of growth," Davey
at UBS said.
Loan losses were 473 million crowns in the quarter, bigger
than an average forecast of 295 million. SEB said provisions
were made for one specific loan in Denmark, where the company's
financial position had been consistently misrepresented in the
certified financial accounts.
Both countries' banks are expected to pass bank stress tests
due on Sunday conducted by the European Central Bank and the
European Banking Authority.
Though not part of the EU, Norway's banks are regularly
subjected to EU-wide stress tests and analysts expect DNB to
pass the upcoming reviews with ease as Norway has some of the
most stringent buffer rules on the continent.
Sweden, a member of the EU but not the euro zone, subjects
its banks to very tough tests conducted by national regulators
and analysts expect the four major Swedish banks to pass with
ease.
"What we can learn from the ECB's version of a stress test
versus what we can learn from Swedish FSA and the Riksbank is
very little," said Davey.
