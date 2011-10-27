* Central bank said local lenders should withstand blow

* Russian authorities ready to support sector

* MICEX index started to recover in October

MOSCOW, Oct 27 Russian lenders lost around 92 billion roubles ($3 billion) on their securities portfolios in September, with two-thirds of losses suffered on bond holdings and the rest on stocks, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Russia's benchmark MICEX stock index lost 12 percent in September, hitting a year-low on Oct. 4, but started to recover in October, meaning banks may make back some of their losses this month.

Government bonds, as measured by the MICEX RGBI Total Return Index suffered losses of 1.6 percent for the month.

The central bank said last month that Russian banks could lose around 350 billion roubles in the event of a serious debt shock in the euro zone but stress tests showed they would survive the blow.

The tests showed that exposure to foreign assets was low relative to the overall size of Russian bank portfolios and domestic lenders have enough profits to cover potential losses.

But despite the positive mood inside Russia, Moody's downgraded its credit rating outlook for the domestic banking system to negative from stable on Monday, on concerns that financial market volatility was weakening the operating environment. ($1 = 30.708 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; editing by Anna Willard)