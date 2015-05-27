LONDON May 27 The Bank of England said it will
finalise new rules designed to protect bank's domestic retail
customers from riskier parts of their operations in the first
half of next year.
The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had made a number
of amendments to its original proposals but didn't consider that
responses to its initial proposals had necessitated major
changes.
The British Bankers' Association, a lobby group for the
industry, had said in January it wanted the process speeded up.
The new rules are scheduled to take effect from the start of
2019.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)