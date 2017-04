LONDON Jan 20 Lending to Russia by overseas banks slumped by $11 billion between July and September last year as political and economic tension there increased, lending data showed.

Overseas banks reduced their lending to Russia in the year to the end of September by $28 billion, or 15 percent, to $152 billion, according to data released on Tuesday by the Bank for International Settlements, which tracks cross-border lending data. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)