(Corrects second paragraph to make clear that salaries did not increase by 60 percent)

LONDON Oct 19 More than a quarter of top banks plan to further raise salaries in the coming year on top of the hefty increases which followed the introduction of new pay rules.

An industry lobby group survey of 51 of the world's leading banks showed that in the last 12 months fixed salaries increased at about 60 percent of lenders as bonus structures came under pressure from regulators.

Among the banks, which account for over 70 percent of the global investment banking revenue pool, 27 percent expected further increases for front office staff such as dealmakers and risk managers.

This is despite growing concern that bigger fixed salaries reduce banks' flexibility in managing their cost bases in line with revenues.

The survey, carried out by the Institute for International Finance with consultancy Oliver Wyman, also noted that other side-effects of the pay rules needed monitoring.

These included the resurgence of one-year bonus guarantees for new hires and existing staff, after a crackdown on multi-year guarantees.

The IIF, which is chaired by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) CEO Josef Ackermann and represents many of the world's biggest lenders, found overall that pay practices had improved and broadly reflected standards set by top regulator the Financial Stability Board.

On average, 43 percent of the total wholesale bank bonus pool was deferred in the 2010 compensation round, almost double 2007 levels and an increase of close to 5 percent on the previous year.

Banks also paid much of these bonuses in shares and other securities, and more than 90 percent of firms surveyed had vesting periods of three years or longer for deferred pay.

But banks needed to develop better risk-related data, the report said, even though most had made headway in the way they used risk adjustments to calculate the bonus pool. More consistency in the treatment of key risk takers was also needed.

More than half of the banks surveyed said they planned to improve variable pay structures and address technical issues around bonus clawbacks, which would allow a firm to reclaim compensation from employees.

These features have been rarely tested and some banks fear they may face legal challenges over these structures if used.

The survey also praised banks' better disclosure to regulators. But Europe's banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority, said this week that not a single bank in the region provided enough transparency on staff pay. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Cowell)