HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 12:30 P.M. EST/1730 GMT
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Spain's Banco Santander is planning to float close to a quarter of its Mexican unit in local and international markets, in what is expected to become one of the largest listings in Mexico's history, according to a document released on Thursday.
Just over 6 percent of the unit would be offered in Mexican markets and another 18.67 percent on global markets, the company said in a document lodged with the Mexican Stock Exchange.
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
* An initial period of three years which is renewable; up to 500,000 sensors per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)