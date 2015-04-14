LONDON, April 14 Denmark's Saxo Bank, a global
online trading firm, said it was expanding its capital base by
issuing Tier-2 capital and fresh equity three months after it
was left facing millions in losses when the Swiss National Bank
removed its cap on the franc.
Saxo said it had strengthened its capital base by issuing
convertible Tier 2 Notes for 46.25 million euros ($49.37
million) and new equity capital for 31.25 million euros.
"CarVal Investors, a leading global investment fund manager
with more than $10 billion under management, became note owners
when investing in the convertible Tier 2 and minority
shareholders when subscribing shares equal to 2.5 percent of the
share capital before this issue," Saxo said in a statement.
After the SNB removed the cap on the franc, Saxo had said it
was facing potential losses of up to $107 million. That came
after many of its customers ended up with insufficient margin
collateral to cover their losses on positions in the franc.
A number of its customers have asked a Danish law firm to
represent them in a potential class action lawsuit against Saxo.
($1 = 0.9368 euros)
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)