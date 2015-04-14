(Adds details, comments from CFO and CEO)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 14 Denmark's Saxo Bank, a global online trading firm, said it was expanding its capital base by issuing Tier-2 capital and fresh equity three months after it was left facing millions in losses when the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the franc.

Saxo said it had strengthened its capital base by issuing convertible Tier 2 Notes for 46.25 million euros ($49.37 million) and new equity capital for 31.25 million euros. CarVal Investors, a fund manager with over $10 billion in assets under management, invested in the offering, becoming a minority stakeholder and owning 2.5 percent of the share capital.

"The investment is testament to the trust in the bank's ability to capitalise on significant growth opportunities," Kim Fournais and Lars Seier Christensen, co-CEOs and co-founders of Saxo Bank said in a statement.

Saxo said in January it was facing potential losses of up to $107 million as the SNB shocked global markets by suddenly removing the cap on the franc against the euro on Jan 15.

The removal of the three-year-old Swiss franc cap at 1.20 francs per euro left many of its retail clients facing significant losses as they ended up with insufficient margin collateral to cover their losses on positions in the franc.

A number of its customers had asked a Danish law firm to represent them in a potential class action lawsuit against Saxo.

Saxo's chief financial officer, Steen Blaafalk, told Reuters on Tuesday that the firm was looking to settle the issue "amicably" with clients.

($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)