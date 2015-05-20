* Three staff dismissed, two suspended in internal probe
* Says fines covered by existing provisions
* Shares up 2 percent
(Adds share comments from CEO, share price)
LONDON, May 20 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it would take into account the $669 million paid in fines
to U.S. authorities following misconduct in its foreign exchange
business when making future pay decisions for its staff.
State-backed RBS was one of four major banks which pleaded
guilty to trying to manipulate foreign exchange rates and one of
six banks to be fined a total of nearly $6 billion in a
settlement that substantially ends a global probe into the $5
trillion-a-day market.
The bank, 80 percent owned by the British government, said
it had dismissed three people and suspended two more pending
further investigation as part of its internal review into the
matter.
"We are determined to learn lessons from our past mistakes
and to hold those responsible fully to account for their
actions," Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Wednesday.
McEwan's efforts to turn around the bank, which was rescued
using 45.5 billion pounds ($71 billion) of taxpayers' money
during the 2007-9 financial crisis, have been hampered by issues
relating to past misconduct.
The bank is expected to pay billions of dollars to U.S.
authorities later this year to settle claims of misconduct in
its handling of U.S. mortgage securities.
"It has taken far longer than anyone hoped to root out all
the past conduct problems and practices and as a result we still
have significant challenges on the horizon," McEwan said.
RBS said the forex fines were covered by its existing
provisions and shares in the bank extended earlier gains to
trade up 2 percent by 1450 GMT.
($1 = 0.6434 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise)