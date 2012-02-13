* Stocks up on smaller-than-expected deposit levy

BANGKOK, Feb 13 Thai bank shares rose to a five-month high on Monday after the government said commercial banks would have to pay a levy of just 0.47 percent on deposits to help fund the servicing of certain government debt.

That levy is higher than the current 0.40 percent but smaller than many analysts had expected.

At 0845 GMT, the bank subindex was up 0.94 percent, while the main index was up 0.40 percent.

Siam Commercial Bank Pcl was up 1.2 percent at 127 baht and Kasikornbank Pcl was 1.5 percent higher at 134 baht.

"The levy rate announced by the Finance Ministry was actually lower than the market had expected. Initially, people were expecting the fee to be as high as 0.55-0.60 percent," said Thirada Charnyingyong, assistant research manager at Phillip Securities.

Last month, the cabinet approved decrees that let the government borrow 350 billion baht and make the central bank responsible for servicing debt of 1.14 trillion owed by the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a vehicle used to bail out banks during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.

Bank shares suffered after it emerged that their levy would go up to help the debt servicing.

Prapas Tongpibulsak, chief investment officer at Krungsri Asset Management, said: "From a current deposit rate of 8 trillion baht, this would add a burden to the banking system of about 5 billion baht this year."

"We expect this to affect the banking sector's profits by 5 percent in 2012. We are viewing this as a positive rather than the opposite," said Prapas, who oversees 7 billion baht in assets, adding the sector remained attractive because of growing loans and fee income.

Therdsak Taveetheeratham, senior analyst at Asia Plus Securities Pcl said: "We previously forecast EPS growth in the banking sector of 14-15 percent but after this announcement, we expect the news to affect our estimate by 1-2 percent this year."

