* Banks under pressure to raise profitability
* Many considering move out of low-yielding govt debt
* Sales could be "disruptive" to market
By Gareth Gore and Christopher Whittall
LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - European governments look set to
lose the backing of their biggest group of creditors, with some
of the region's banks likely to trim the EUR1.72trn they own in
low-yielding government debt in coming quarters, in a bid to
boost profitability.
Banks have become increasingly important buyers of sovereign
debt, with increased purchases helping to offset an exodus of
foreign buyers. A decline in bank appetite could leave
governments exposed to rising yields at a time when many still
have large deficits to finance in the market.
A need to boost profit levels to meet new minimum capital
levels is driving the switch, with some treasurers - mainly
banks in the UK, Germany and France that have excess liquidity -
concluding that low yields are no longer sufficient and that a
re-balancing of portfolios is needed.
"Some banks are concluding they now have too much
liquidity," said Bridget Gandy, managing director in the
financial institutions group at Fitch. "The crisis mentality is
ebbing and the pressure is on to increase profitability, and
we're going to see some selling out of low-yield liquid assets."
According to Gandy, the outlook for profitability is still
weak for banks in Spain and Italy, and is poor to moderate in
most other European countries. Impairments continue to eat into
earnings - consuming more than 20% of revenues for Italian and
Spanish banks, for example - while interest margins are low.
"There is a lot of pressure on bank earnings from low
rates," she said. "Some are concluding that they no longer need
to hold so much liquidity, and it's likely they will shift such
funds to higher-yielding activities such as lending."
Banks will, of course, keep substantial holdings of
government debt, partly because they aren't required to hold
capital against most government bonds. Still, given their large
holdings, even a partial reduction could push yields higher.
Banks in the European Union have steadily increased their
holdings of government debt over the past few years. European
Central Bank data show that banks owned a record EUR1.72trn of
sovereign bonds in April, up by about a quarter in the past 18
months and 40% higher than before the onset of the financial
crisis.
LIQUIDITY RULES
The dash into government debt has been partly driven by new
liquidity rules, which force banks to hold large buffers of
liquid assets to tide them over during times of acute market
stress. Low interest rates, risk aversion and the zero capital
weighting of government bonds have also increased their appeal.
But with bond markets beginning to price in a tightening of
monetary policy in some countries and many economies starting to
recover, some of those incentives are starting to recede. At the
same time, banks are under pressure to increase profitability -
to boost capital and their stock prices.
"Bank holdings of government bonds increased sharply as the
crisis worsened due to the risky outlook for the economy," said
Abhishek Singhania, a rates strategist at Deutsche Bank. "A
cyclical economic recovery and a rise in interest rates could
see banks reduce their holdings of government bonds."
MORE TIME
In addition, regulators in January gave banks more time to
meet new liquidity coverage ratio rules, amid concerns that the
initial January 2015 deadline could hinder their ability to lend
to the wider economy. Banks with high LCRs may choose to divert
some funds into higher-yielding assets.
Under the LCR rules, a bank must hold sufficient liquid
assets to cover total net cash outflows during a stressed market
environment for a 30-day period. Following the January decision,
banks have to meet 60% of the LCR requirement by the beginning
of 2015, ratcheting up to 100% by 2019. Many banks are already
well on the way, giving them some room for manoeuvre.
"The LCR has been the primary driver of banks building up
liquid assets pools, so regulators loosening these rules earlier
in the year has clearly brought the idea of reducing liquidity
buffers into greater focus," said Mike Harrison, a bank analyst
at Barclays.
Some have already begun to react. Barclays, for example,
reduced its liquidity pool to GBP141bn from GBP150bn during the
first quarter of the year, while Deutsche Bank's liquidity
reserves decreased by EUR2bn to EUR230bn.
INCREASING YIELDS
The potential for a reduction in such holdings comes at a
time of increased volatility in bond markets. Prices have
dropped, pushing up yields on 10-year US Treasuries to their
highest in more than a year. With low coupons on such debt, even
small declines in price can quickly lead to losses.
According to Singhania, reduced appetite from banks and
other investors could unsettle markets.
"Some investors have increased their holdings of government
bonds at the same time as banks. If they decide to reduce their
portfolios because of an economic recovery at the same time as
banks, then it could well be disruptive as markets would not be
so well placed to absorb the sell-off," he said.
Fitch estimated in January that European governments - those
in the eurozone, plus Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Switzerland, and
the UK - would need to borrow EUR1.77tn from the market this
year to finance deficits and roll over existing debt, down
6.6%from 2012.