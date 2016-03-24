(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on.
By Lauren Hirsch
March 24 An obscure corner of the U.S. IPO
market is getting a new lease on life as more Wall Street banks
and institutional investors turn to blank-check acquisition
vehicles, once the domain of only a few underwriters and hedge
funds, for better fortunes.
These special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have no
assets but use the IPO proceeds, together with bank financing,
to buy other companies and boost their value through operational
improvements. The companies that are acquired by SPACs go public
without ever going through the IPO process.
SPACs have traditionally struggled to attract long term
investors, due to their complicated structure and investment
risks. Instead, they appealed to hedge funds and other
opportunistic investors, who bought into the SPAC only to take
advantage of the structure's inefficiencies.
But tweaks in their bylaws and leadership by a new crop of
industry veterans with acquisition experience are gradually
making them more mainstream.
As a result, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's biggest
successfully completed IPO assignment so far this year is not a
red-hot technology startup or a multibillion-dollar leveraged
buyout; it is an energy-focused SPAC called Silver
Run Acquisition Corp, whose $450 million initial
public offering last month raised $50 million more than
originally planned.
It was the first SPAC successfully taken public by Goldman,
which served as an underwriter alongside Deutsche Bank AG
and Citigroup Inc, which have been working on
SPACs for more than a decade.
Chinh Chu, a private equity veteran who ended a 25-year
career at Blackstone Group LP last year, is preparing to
launch a $1 billion SPAC and is working with Citigroup, Bank of
America Corp and Credit Suisse Group AG on its
IPO, Reuters reported this week.
Another SPAC planning a $300 million IPO, Colony Global
Acquisition Corp, sponsored by real estate mogul and
Donald Trump supporter Thomas Barrack, is set to name Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Plc
among its underwriters alongside already publicly disclosed
underwriter Credit Suisse, according to people familiar with the
matter. It would be Barclays' first U.S.-based SPAC IPO since
2007 and JPMorgan's first since 2008. Representatives for Colony
and the banks declined to comment.
"It is becoming more fashionable, we are starting to see
more banks interested in the product," said Gregg Noel, a
capital markets partner at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP.
Overall, U.S. IPO volumes are down 93 percent year-to-date,
totaling $317 million, as stock market volatility prevents many
companies from going public. SPAC IPO volumes, however, are up
26 percent over the same period to $619 million, according to
data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
This is because SPAC IPOs are less vulnerable to market
jitters, since they have no existing business to fret over.
Investors can speculate about the companies SPACs will buy, but
initially SPACs are only worth the money they raise.
No data is publicly available yet on Silver Run's investor
base, but sources familiar with the offering said the investors
included traditional oil and gas investors, as well as long-term
institutional investors. Other IPOs of late, where shareholder
information is available, show that the SPAC investor base has
been slowly expanding.
Private equity firm TPG Capital LP's SPAC, Pace Holdings
Corp, which went public last year after raising $450
million, enticed Janus Capital Management LLC, according to
securities filings compiled by Symmetric. Wilber Ross' $435
million WL Ross Holding Corp attracted MFS Investment
Management, TD Asset Management Inc and Wellington Management.
The investment firms either did not respond to requests for
comment or declined to comment.
STRUCTURAL CHANGES
Typically, SPACs allow investors to redeem their common
stock at the IPO price if they disagree with a proposed
acquisition. This can challenge a SPAC's ability to write the
equity check needed for a potential acquisition.
To address this, Chu and his partner in the new SPAC,
William Foley, chairman of the board of U.S. title insurance
services provider Fidelity National Financial Inc, have
sought to attract some cornerstone investors ahead of the IPO.
These cornerstone investors have committed not to redeem
their money if they disapprove of a proposed acquisition, giving
the SPAC more financing certainty to be able to go after the
companies it wants.
Other structural changes SPAC managers are making include
improved disclosure over potential acquisitions, investment
bankers and SPAC participants said.
"We have been able to drive improvements in the structure
so that today it attracts high-profile sponsors and better
transactions, which in turn has attracted the attention of
high-quality investors," said Jeff Bunzel, head of Americas
equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank.
More private equity executives, well-seasoned in
identifying and managing acquisitions, are also launching SPACs,
seeking to diversify their buyout business.
"After a few years, (private equity) investors want you to
realize the gain ... you're kind of forced to sell things fairly
quickly. With a SPAC, our investors can each independently
decide when they want to sell their shares, and I don't have to
liquidate my position," said Wilbur Ross, whose SPAC announced
this week an agreement to buy U.S. chemical distribution company
Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC for roughly $1.6 billion including
debt.
SPOTTY TRACK RECORD
To be sure, many of the historical risks that SPACs entail
remain for both banks and investors.
Of the 130 SPACs that have completed an acquisition since
2003, the average annual return has been a 15.3 percent loss,
versus the Russell 2000 index's annualized return of 4.5
percent over that period, according to data provider SPAC
Analytics.
There are 31 U.S.-based SPACs still looking for a deal,
several of which are coming up against their two-year deadlines
to invest the money they raised in their IPO or return it to
investors.
For banks, roughly half their fees are paid after a SPAC's
IPO, when it finalizes an acquisition. Even when an attractive
acquisition target is found, SPAC shareholders can veto a deal.
"I say about raising the money, 'congratulations, 25 percent
of your work is done,'" said Neil Shah, head of alternative
capital markets at Citigroup.
Deutsche Bank and Citigroup have big SPAC practices, taking
between 40 and 80 percent of the SPAC IPO proceeds every year
since 2006, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Other banks, however, have bulked up their SPAC capacity.
For example, earlier this year, UBS Group AG hired SPAC
veteran Jeff Mortara from Deutsche Bank. Last year, Credit
Suisse hired another Deutsche Bank SPAC practitioner, Niron
Stabinsky.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Additional reporting
by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and
Matthew Lewis)