Oct 13 Spanish banks' exposure to refinanced or restructured loans is likely to come under scrutiny in a European review of lenders' balance sheets, banking sources in Madrid said, leading some to fear they will be told to further raise coverage levels to give them more cushion against losses. Earlier this year, the Bank of Spain, which estimated the sector had 208 billion euros ($281 billion) of refinanced loans at the end of 2012, told banks to reclassify more of these debts as 'substandard' or 'non-performing', to better reflect the risk that, despite being reworked to help struggling borrowers, they still might not be repaid. Non-performing or bad loans are debts in arrears for 90 days or more - which usually require higher provisions against potential losses - while sub-standard loans are ones where there is a risk a bank could face losses, even if the borrower is not in arrears. Bulking up the coverage levels uses up cash that could otherwise be put elsewhere. Following are the figures for Spanish banks' refinanced debt exposures to the end of June 2013, based on disclosures in their accounts, in millions of euros: Total Coverage Sub-standard Coverage Non-perform Coverage refinanced levels refinanced levels ing levels loans loans refinanced loans SANTANDER* 33,356 19.9 PCT 8,673 N/A 14,343 40 PCT BBVA* 24,208 18.2 PCT 6,553 13.4 PCT 8,962 39.4 PCT CAIXABANK 25,974 19.1 PCT 4,586 18.8 PCT 11,381 36 PCT BANKIA 22,109 24.4 PCT 3,610 23.4 PCT 9,776 46.4 PCT POPULAR 14,363 16.7 PCT 1,484 N/A 6,743 N/A SABADELL 15,846 20.8 PCT 1,888 25.7 PCT 6,635 34.5 PCT BANKINTER 1,424 15.2 PCT 97 18.3 PCT 497 40 PCT CATALUNYA BANC 8,380 20.8 PCT 2,200 8.6 PCT 4,374 35.5 PCT NCG BANCO 8,027 30.8 PCT 2,205 15.8 PCT 5,155 41.3 PCT BMN 3,715 11.8 PCT 609.8 3.6 PCT 1,265 32.9 PCT KUTXABANK 5,360 22.9 PCT 575.8 23.7 PCT 2,337 46.8 PCT LIBERBANK** 2,046 8.2 PCT 313 0.79 PCT 697 23.8 PCT UNICAJA 3,371 18.1 PCT 780.5 14.5 PCT 1,084 45.8 PCT IBERCAJA 4,257 17.8 PCT 532.4 30.8 PCT 1,457 40.8 PCT CEISS 2,748 18.8 PCT 224.3 15.2 PCT 879.7 54.7 PCT * in the cases of Santander and BBVA, the data correspond to refinanced loans in their Spanish businesses, not at global level ** for Liberbank the amount of refinanced loans as well as the coverage levels have been calculated without taking into account an asset protection scheme which the bank obtained when it bought smaller peer CCM ($1 = 0.7395 euros) (Compiled by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sarah White and Alastair Macdonald)