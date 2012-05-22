* Spanish cajas seen shrinking to six from over 40
* Merger of four mid-sized banks in focus
* Big domestic banks favourites for rescue bank sales
* Private backed reserve to help fund auctions
By Jesús Aguado and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, May 22 Spain's attempts to merge more of
its troubled banks is being watched intently to see whether the
government adopts a different approach, following the failure of
the forced merger of seven lenders that led to the formation of
Bankia.
Bankia, a two-year-old tie-up of seven savings
banks, was rescued by the government earlier this month because
it could not cope with its combined 31.8 billion euros ($40.6
billion) exposure to toxic real estate assets.
Mid-sized banks Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), Unicaja, Ibercaja
and Liberbank could be pushed into a four-way merger to meet
provisioning demands, three financial sources told Reuters,
creating an institution with similar levels of rotten property
assets as Bankia, at around 27 billion euros.
As the government forces lenders to merge and recognise huge
losses from a housing crash, analysts reckon Spain could end the
year with six savings banks, down from 40 a few years ago.
International investors fear Spanish banks cannot deal with
the level of escalating bad loans in a recession. They worry the
fourth-biggest country in the euro zone will be forced to seek
an expensive Irish-style bailout.
A government source recognised that one of the objectives of
the latest banking reform is "clearly moving towards more
consolidation".
Another banking source close to one of the four savings
banks said that what seems to have been ruled out is a merger
among the four, with a two-way tie-up seen more likely.
None of the four savings banks, which together would create
the fifth-biggest Spanish bank with almost 270 billion euros in
assets, wanted to comment.
One banking analyst warned against forcing banks which are
already trying to complete complicated multi-way mergers, into
further consolidation.
"They have to be very careful there, it is very ambitious.
You've got four banks already digesting previous mergers," said
Carmen Muñoz, senior director at Fitch Ratings.
However, two senior bankers said that these savings banks
were stable lenders and their problems are not in the same
league as Bankia, which combined two of Spain's biggest regional
banks with huge real estate exposure and heavy political
involvement.
HOW BIG IS THE HOLE?
Spanish banks already have 84 billion euros provisioning
against property portfolios, demanded from two bank reforms so
far this year, and analysts see that rising.
The latest reform envisaged 15 billion euros in state loans
for the sector, with Bankia likely to account for around half
this amount. That was seen as inadequate.
"The latest figure of 45 billion euros (15 billion in state
loans plus 30 billion euros against sound real estate assets)
are enough as a guarantee against the real estate portfolio, but
the problem looming right now is mortgage loans to individuals
and also to small and mid-sized businesses," said Angel Berges,
chief executive at the independent Analistas Financieros (AFI).
Extra provisions of 88 billion euros would be needed to
attain 60 percent coverage of total real estate exposure,
Societie Generale says, similar to Ireland's coverage.
Spanish savings banks have already undergone a wave of
mergers which reduced the number of cajas to less than 10 after
Catalonian savings bank Unnim was bought by BBVA and
Banco Civica was absorbed by Caixabank. Ibercaja and
Caja 3 are in merger talks.
Lenders have until June 11 to show how they will meet the
new capital demands and June 30 to put forward any merger plans.
Consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger were tasked by
the government on Monday to audit banks balance sheets, which is
expected to drive further consolidation.
One of the main incentives to merge is that banks are given
two years instead of one to meet capital demands.
BIG BANKS SEEN EYEING AUCTIONS
As another arm of the consolidation drive, the government is
ploughing on with the sale of three state-intervened banks
(Banco de Valencia, Catalunya Caixa and NovaCaixaGalicia) and
hopes to complete the sale of two of them by the end of June.
The Bank of Spain is expected to offer any potential buyer
of Banco de Valencia and Catalunya Caixa a guarantee on its
portfolio of real estate assets of around 6 billion euros,
covered by the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF).
This fund, financed by contributions from banks, is set to
cover losses once Catalunya Caixa's provisions against its real
estate portfolio, which stood at around 2.3 billion euros at the
end of December, run out. Banco de Valencia's provisions on its
portfolio of real estate stood at 1 billion euros.
The DGF will cover 80 percent of losses and the remaining 20
percent will be covered by the buyer. The fund is nearly out of
cash after providing guarantees against losses for two other
bailed out lenders -- CAM and Unnim.
Santander, BBVA and healthy Basque
savings bank Kutxabank are among the front runners for the sale
of Catalunya Caixa, and Popular and BMN for Banco de
Valencia, according to people with knowledge of the sales.
Spain needs at least 20 billion euros to sweeten the sale of
these three nationalised banks by providing guarantees for
potential buyers against future losses. The government is still
working with the banks to provide the cash in order to avoid
putting more taxpayer money into the industry.
"What seems clear to me is that the Spanish banks, at least
the big ones, which are more robust and solvent are not willing
to pump in more money besides the 20 billion (euros) they have
agreed for the remaining tenders of three savings banks," said a
banker who did not want to be identified.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)