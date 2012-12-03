PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN Dec 3 The former chief executive of HBOS apologised on Monday for the bank's near collapse and subsequent bailout by British taxpayers.
"I am very sorry for what happened at the bank," James Crosby told a committee of British lawmakers. "I am apologising. I played a major part in building a business that subsequently failed."
Crosby said under his tenure as chief executive, from 2001 to 2005, the board did not see the bank's reliance on wholesale funding markets as a fundamental risk.
"We didn't see it as a risk to the bank we saw it as a risk to our strategy."
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
