* Bank bonds outperform equities
* Tougher regulation weighs on financial stocks
* ECB easing expected to boost credit further
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The divergence between European
equity and bank debt is expected to broaden further in the
coming months as fundamental changes in banking regulations
continue to impact the industry, giving credit investors a
lucrative relative value play.
The iTraxx Senior Financials index - the credit default swap
benchmark for senior European bank debt - is currently
outperforming the equivalent basket of underlying equities by a
"significant" 42bp, credit strategists at Barclays said in a
recent report. In contrast, European non-financial CDS are only
6bp better off than their equity counterparts.
The strategists pointed to the "fundamental changes" in
banking regulation to explain the shift in market sentiment,
after the Euro Stoxx Banks index dipped to just above 140 on
July 10 - its lowest level since early January.
"Bank capital is now safer (and implicitly more attractive),
but the resulting lower profits for financials lead to
underperformance in their equities," they said. "Credit
outperforming equity for financials could be a lasting theme."
Bank shares and bonds moved more or less in lockstep over
the first quarter of the year (see chart above). Investors
bought bank stocks as a leveraged way to play the European
recovery, helping to fund a splurge of capital raisings from
lenders in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.
And though recent news about accounting irregularities at
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo has compounded matters,
financial shares were already struggling to maintain the
momentum that carried the Euro Stoxx Banks index to a three-year
high of 163 in early April.
That was the time when the positive correlation with bank
debt began to fray. As bank equities sputtered, the Senior
Financials index continued its rally, eventually reaching a
multi-year low of 58bp in June - 25bp tighter than when the Euro
Stoxx Bank index recorded its April peak.
"There has been a slow decoupling between bank equities and
credit," said one credit hedge fund manager. "Regulators are
asking banks to hold higher equity buffers, which makes senior
and subordinated bonds safer."
CREDIT TRUMPS EQUITY
Many believe current market conditions favour bonds over
equities, not least because the European Central Bank's
continuation of easy monetary policy is expected to further
support European credit.
JP Morgan analysts believe the iTraxx Main index, the
bellwether for investment-grade credit, could grind in as far as
40bp from its current level of around 60bp - and investors
appear to be bullish. Barclays said there is a US$17.2bn long
position in the on-the-run Main index based on DTCC data, which
they predicted should not fluctuate too much over the quiet
summer months.
Furthermore, financial bonds have performed particularly
strongly, buoyed by negative net issuance year-to-date in
European senior bank debt. There has also been rampant demand
for Additional Tier 1 securities despite solid supply
of 11bn in the first half of the year, according to Citigroup,
with average spreads falling by 134bp.
The outlook for bank equities, however, has been less rosy.
While few expect the problems at BES to be replicated elsewhere,
many lenders in the region still have to plug capital
shortfalls, incentivising them to retain more earnings rather
than distribute cash to shareholders.
And on top of pressure from the ECB to shore up Core Tier 1
ratios, the seemingly never-ending series of eyewatering fines
being handed down by US regulators is plaguing European banking
names. BNP Paribas's recent US$8.9bn fine is the highest on
record.
When combined with the outlook of anaemic economic growth
across the eurozone, many expect the bank equity and credit
decoupling trade to have some legs in it yet.
"The situation is not all that dissimilar to the Japanese
scenario," said the hedge fund manager. "Credit keeps on
tightening as rates fall and defaults remain low, while flat
regional growth is bad for equities."
