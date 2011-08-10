* Bank stocks plummet amid economy decline, France fears
* BofA, Citi off 7 pct, Goldman, Morgan Stanley down 8 pct
* KBW index of 26 bank stocks down 5 pct
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 10 Shares of Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Goldman Sachs Group
(GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) skidded Wednesday, evidence
that when the market sneezes financial stocks get pneumonia.
The S&P 500 closed down 4.4 percent while BofA--the biggest
U.S. bank--plummeted 10.9 percent and Citi was off 10.5
percent.
Goldman lost 10.1 percent of its value while Morgan Stanley
shed 9.7 percent. Even JP Morgan, considered one of the most
solid large institutions, fell 5.6 percent despite CEO James
Dimon's remarks on CNBC that his company is not worried about
its exposure in Europe, where much of the market chaos began
Wednesday.
The US stock market was dented by renewed fears of a global
economic slowdown--which for banks can translate to curbed loan
demand, reduced corporate appetite for growth through
acquisition and reduced investor appetite for risk.
The decline for most bank stocks accelerated near
Wednesday's close, putting investors on alert for Thursday's
opening.
Trepidation about the European debt crisis spread to French
banks on Wednesday, and had a spillover effect on US financial
institutions.
Societe General, (SOGN.PA) which denied rumors it was on
the brink of collapse, fell 21 percent and BNP Paribas
(BNPP.PA) lost 13 percent. For details, see [ID:nLDE77912I]
"Bank stocks tend to reflect investors' outlook on the
economy," said Jason Goldberg, bank analyst at Barclays
Capital. "Citi and BofA are two of the more global U.S.
banks."
Goldman and Morgan Stanley, the two major investment banks
that converted to commercial bank corporate structures during
the 2008 financial crisis, also proved sensitive to investor
concerns that the global economy is in a prolonged slump.
"A downturn would mean in shift in business," said Brad
Hintz, a bank industry analyst at Bernstein Research who once
worked at Morgan Stanley. "Equity capital markets cease, new
M&A falls and the average retail investor dives back into a
foxhole. This is bad for Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs."
The Wednesday share drop follows a market rally for
financial stocks on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve signaled
at least two more years of near-zero interest rates. Bank of
America shares rose 16 percent on Tuesday, after dropping 20
percent on Monday. Citi shares climbed 13 percent after a 16
percent drop the previous day.
Other banks also posted share price declines on Wednesday.
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) shares lost 7.7 percent.
The KBW Bank Index .BKX of 24 stocks, including Bank of
America, Citigroup and JPMorgan, declined 8.2 percent.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch and Jed Horowitz; additional reporting
by Lauren Tara LaCapra)