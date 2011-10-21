(Repeats Oct 20 item)
ISSUE: While third-quarter earnings reports present a mixed
picture for financial services companies, big declines in bank
stocks offer tempting bargains for investors.
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Are banks beyond repair? The
largest U.S. financial companies did little to answer that
question, delivering a mixed bag of quarterly results.
Earnings rose at Bank of America (BAC.N), Morgan Stanley
(MS.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N). Meanwhile,
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said
profit fell, while Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) had a rare loss.
But they all have one thing in common: Severely depressed
share prices, which means rarely seen bargains for the brave.
For investors who remain worried about the banks -- and
there is plenty to be worried about -- analysts say there is
opportunity in sector funds and in other corners of the
financial services sector.
GO CHEAP
Bank stocks are decidedly out of fashion. The KBW Banks
Index .BKX plunged 85 percent between its February 2007 peak
and the depths of the financial crisis. After falling 28
percent this year, the index trades at about 1.3 times tangible
book value, versus a long-term average of 3 times book value.
For the brave, it means shares are available
at rarely-seen valuations, said Gary Townsend, a former federal
bank examiner and Friedman Billings Ramsey analyst who manages
$40 million at Hill-Townsend Capital in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
"We think we've seen the bottom. We can't expect them to
get much cheaper," he said. It could be a while before the
banks and their stocks are safely out of the woods, so
near-term gains could be small.
There are signs that bargain hunters have begun wading in,
pushing the BKX up 6 percent from its two-and-a-half-year low,
reached on Oct. 3. Citi shares are up 27 percent in that
period.
Some investors say third-quarter results offer some
positive signs. Many banks beat profit expectations. Earnings
on average are up 15 percent over the same period last year,
and balance sheets are much improved since the financial
crisis. Lending activity is also rising.
"The outlook for the financial sector is steadily
improving; it is not deteriorating despite understandable fears
from all corners of the globe," said Robert Albertson, chief
strategist at Sandler O'Neill.
Several investors and analysts said JPMorgan, US Bancorp
(USB.N), and Wells Fargo are well-positioned to benefit from a
recovery in the sector thanks to their scale and healthier
balance sheets.
Others said investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman,
having just endured the toughest markets in years, are poised
to thrive when financial markets rebound because they are
stronger, leaner and have fewer competitors.
BASKETS
With continued uncertainty -- from new regulation to
Greek debt -- investing in dozens of banks through
exchange-traded funds could trim risk for investors who believe
financials are over-sold and are willing to wait.
Top rated bank ETFs include the $4.3 billion Financial
Select Sector SPDR (XLF.P), the $317 million iShares Dow Jones
U.S. Financial Services Sector ETFS IFE.P and the $500
million Vanguard Financials ETFS (VFC.P)
But do some legwork before buying. Investors have to dig in
to see how these index funds are constructed, S&P Capital IQ
analyst Todd Rosenbluth said.
For example, the SPDR bank fund concentrates more than half
of its assets in 10 companies, while iShares invests 38 percent
in its top 10. That means the SPDR fund's performance is
closely tied to that of JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo.
Investors in this case, wouldn't get the benefit of holding
smaller banks, which don't have exposure to the world's
sovereign debt woes and have performed better in some cases.
Investors can get exposure to smaller banks through the
First Trust Nasdaq ABA Community Bank ETF (QABA.O), which has
61 names, the largest of which represents 5 percent of the
fund.
GO SMALL OR ALTERNATIVE
Big bank margins have been squeezed by near-zero interest
rates and low long-term yields and Dodd-Frank reforms target
risky but lucrative businesses bank businesses, like
proprietary trading.
That's turned some investors off to big banks altogether.
But there are other ways to invest in the sector and take
advantage of the sell-off.
Jeff Bronchick, founder of Cove Street Capital, a El
Segundo, California firm managing $350 million, described
himself as a value investor, someone who normally would eagerly
scoop up beaten-down stocks. The economic and regulatory
challenges facing banks, he said, are too daunting.
"It's better to avoid the dragon than slay the dragon," he
said.
Bronchick owns Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N, among the few
brokers that did not become a bank during the crisis and small
Ohio bank First Financial Bancorp (FFBC.O)
Anton Schutz, Mendon Capital Advisors founder and manager
of the $39 million Burnham Financial Services Fund BURMX.O,
suggests a portfolio of small banks yielding 5 percent, such as
New York Community Bancorp NYB.N, Valley National Bancorp
(VLY.N), First Niagara Financial Group FNFG.O.
Asset management giant BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is another
financial services-related option. The firm's stock has lost 21
percent of its value this year, but its business would thrive
if asset prices rebound.
"You can take advantage of this beat-down," Schutz said.
(Reporting by Joe Giannone in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Walden Siew)