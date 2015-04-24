By Steve Slater
| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 Deutsche Bank's expected move
to sell much of its retail banking business will see it join a
growing list of banks choosing to shrink and simplify to
survive.
The benefits of size and reach, for years considered the
holy grail of global banking, are now seen as being outweighed
by the cost and complexity of running businesses across dozens
of countries.
Many bank bosses have given up on trying to offer everything
to everyone. But as unwinding years of expansion proves
difficult, pressure for action has intensified, from politicians
who show little patience with institutions they consider too big
and complex and investors wanting more return on equity (RoE).
"The underlying economics for banks ... means being all
things to all people is too big a burden to sustain," said Bill
Michael, head of financial services in Europe at consultancy
KPMG. He cited low RoEs, high operational risk and hefty
potential costs from regulation.
After missing financial targets and racking up a raft of
regulatory fines and problems, Deutsche Bank's board
is expected to agree on Friday to sell retail arm Postbank
and take a knife to its investment bank.
On the same day, HSBC's bosses responded to
investor criticism over a string of misconduct scandals and weak
profitability by stressing how far they have shrunk and
streamlined the bank in the last four years. HSBC has already
sold or shut 77 businesses and could yet dispose of big
operations in Brazil or Turkey.
Credit Suisse's incoming CEO Tidjane Thiam is
expected to slash trading operations and pull back from other
areas, while Barclays chairman John McFarlane signalled
on his first day on Thursday that he will also wield the knife.
The message is clear: bold action is on the cards to create
leaner and simpler models, even after big cuts in recent years
at Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
, UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland.
"NOT A SCRAP OF EVIDENCE BIGGER IS BETTER"
Pressure for banks to be cut down in size has built since
the global financial crisis, which was preceded by a frenzy of
mergers and acquisitions of the kind that briefly made RBS one
of the world's biggest banks.
Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said in 2009
"there is not a scrap of evidence of economies of scale or scope
in banking -- of bigger or broader being better".
Politicians worry that large and complex banks can miss
problems, struggle to instill a common culture and are just too
hard to manage.
Efforts by some national regulators to limit capital
outflows have also encouraged lenders to quit countries in which
they lack scale.
Investors, too, are questioning the benefits of size as they
lose patience with promises that returns will recover. And
valuations reflect their preference for simpler firms.
Wells Fargo, which focuses mainly on U.S. retail and
commercial banking, is now the world's biggest bank by market
value. Its shares trade at 1.6 times book value, compared to an
average for U.S. banks of close to book value.
Lloyds focus on UK retail and commercial lending
has helped its shares trade at a big premium to rivals, while
Deutsche Bank trades at just 0.6 times book value, even after a
rally since its plans for an overhaul emerged.
"SYSTEMICALLY IMPORTANT"
The main challenge for bosses is how far to go.
Most banks want to continue offering a range of services --
from personal savings accounts to takeover advice for companies
and telling rich clients how to invest -- but to fewer clients.
Some bankers argue that simplification reverses two decades
of globalisation that have benefited trade and finance, and
could leave just three truly global banks -- HSBC, JPMorgan and
Citigroup.
JPMorgan has rejected calls for its breakup, saying scale
has always "defined the winner" in banking. It says not having
to duplicate audit functions or cybersecurity for the thousands
of clients that use more than one part of the bank saves it $18
billion a year.
But demands that 30 'systemically important' banks hold more
capital, and the more intense regulatory scrutiny they face,
also throw into question the benefits of scale.
The list of banks and their capital requirements are judged
annually on five criteria, including size, international reach
and complexity.
Lloyds is not on the list and Wells Fargo's capital
surcharge is 1 percent of risk-weighted assets, well below the
2.5 percent HSBC and JPMorgan must hoard in case of losses -- in
both cases an extra $30 billion or more of capital.
One carrot from regulators is that surcharges can be reduced
if banks simplify, as happened with UBS and Credit Agricole
last year.
