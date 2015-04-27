(Adds detail from Deutsche Bank overhaul)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, April 27 Deutsche Bank's plan to
jettison much of its German retail bank and withdraw from one in
ten countries sees it join a growing list of banks choosing to
shrink and simplify to survive.
The benefits of size and reach, for years considered the
holy grail of global banking, are now viewed as being outweighed
by the cost and complexity of running businesses across dozens
of countries.
Many bank bosses have given up on trying to offer everything
to everyone. But as unwinding years of expansion proves
difficult, pressure for action has intensified, from politicians
who show little patience with institutions they consider too big
and complex and investors wanting more return on equity (RoE).
"The underlying economics for banks ... means being all
things to all people is too big a burden to sustain," said Bill
Michael, head of financial services in Europe at consultancy
KPMG. He cited low RoEs, high operational risk and hefty
potential costs from regulation.
After missing financial targets and racking up a string of
regulatory fines and problems, Deutsche Bank said on
Monday that it would sell retail arm Postbank, take a
knife to its investment bank and exit seven of the 70 countries
in which it operates.
On Friday HSBC's bosses responded to investor
criticism over misconduct scandals and weak profitability by
emphasising how far they have shrunk and streamlined the bank in
the past four years. HSBC has already sold or shut 77 businesses
and could yet dispose of big operations in Brazil or Turkey.
Credit Suisse's incoming CEO Tidjane Thiam is
expected to cut trading operations drastically and pull back
from other areas, while Barclays chairman John
McFarlane signalled on his first day on Thursday that he will
also wield the knife.
The message is clear: bold action is on the cards to create
leaner and simpler models, even after big cuts in recent years
at Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
, UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland.
"NOT A SCRAP OF EVIDENCE BIGGER IS BETTER"
Pressure for banks to downsize has intensidfied since the
global financial crisis, which was preceded by a frenzy of
mergers and acquisitions of the kind that briefly made RBS one
of the world's biggest banks.
The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said in
2009 that "there is not a scrap of evidence of economies of
scale or scope in banking -- of bigger or broader being better".
Politicians worry that large and complex banks can miss
problems, struggle to instill a common culture and are too hard
to manage.
Efforts by some national regulators to limit capital
outflows have also encouraged lenders to quit countries in which
they lack scale.
Investors, too, are questioning the benefits of size as they
lose patience with promises that returns will recover, with
valuations reflecting their preference for simpler companies.
Wells Fargo, which focuses mainly on U.S. retail and
commercial banking, is now the world's biggest bank by market
value. Its shares trade at 1.6 times book value, compared with
an average for U.S. banks of close to book value.
Lloyds' focus on UK retail and commercial lending
has helped its shares trade at a big premium to rivals, while
Deutsche Bank trades at only 0.6 times book value.
"SYSTEMICALLY IMPORTANT"
The main challenge for bosses is how far to go.
Most banks want to continue offering a range of services --
from personal savings accounts to takeover advice for companies
and wealth management for rich clients -- but to fewer
customers.
Some bankers argue that simplification reverses two decades
of globalisation that have benefited trade and finance, and
could leave only three truly global banks: HSBC, JPMorgan and
Citigroup.
JPMorgan has rejected calls for its break-up, saying scale
has always "defined the winner" in banking. It says not having
to duplicate audit functions or cybersecurity for the thousands
of clients that use more than one part of the bank saves it $18
billion a year.
But demands that 30 'systemically important' banks hold more
capital, and the more intense regulatory scrutiny they face,
also throw into question the benefits of scale.
The list of banks and their capital requirements are judged
annually on five criteria, including size, international reach
and complexity.
Lloyds is not on the list and Wells Fargo's capital
surcharge is 1 percent of risk-weighted assets, well below the
2.5 percent HSBC and JPMorgan must hoard in case of losses -- in
both cases an extra $30 billion or more of capital.
One carrot from regulators is that surcharges can be reduced
if banks simplify, as happened with UBS and Credit Agricole
last year.
