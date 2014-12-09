(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Dec 9 Executives at the biggest U.S.
banks are sharing notes with each other before their next round
of tests with federal regulators.
Banks are struggling to figure out what exactly the U.S.
Federal Reserve is looking for when it conducts its annual
"stress tests," which measure how banks will hold up during
times of economic turmoil, bank executives, former Fed officials
and consultants involved in the process told Reuters.
In gatherings organized by industry groups as well as
more informal forums, executives say they have swapped tips
about everything from how to best communicate their data -
regulators evidently appreciate robust summaries -- to how to
project legal losses in a hypothetical downturn.
The Federal Reserve deliberately keeps quiet about how it
measures lenders' performance during downturns, to prevent banks
from finding loopholes in the process that would allow them to
take more risk, senior regulators have said publicly. It has
given banks a little more information recently, but many
executives still gripe about the tests.
"You put something in and one year it's okay and the next
year they say 'no,' and you're scratching your head," said one
bank executive. The executive, like others that spoke to
Reuters, spoke about the stress tests on the condition of
anonymity.
A few years ago, banks might have hesitated to share
information with rivals about how they measure risk and how they
communicate with the Federal Reserve. Their willingness to talk
to competitors about these issues underscores just how
exasperated they are with the process.
The Fed does not mind the information sharing, because the
banks do not share confidential supervisory information and it
is not collusion in any legal sense - it does not result in
price fixing or evidently hurt customers in any other way, the
executive said. A Fed spokesman declined to comment.
Regulators have multiple tools for keeping banks in check,
including global capital rules known as "Basel III," which
rule-makers world-wide have been crafting for years. But Basel
III is viewed by the Fed as flawed, because it gives so much
leeway to banks to measure how risky certain assets are.
The Federal Reserve has more control over the stress test
process, which is part of its annual Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review. Many analysts believe the Fed will not
hesitate to use stress tests to pressure banks to make their
balance sheets safer.
"The Fed will likely use the CCAR process as a way to help
drive capital requirements even higher for the largest U.S.
banks," said Steven Chubak, a bank analyst at Nomura.
As part of the CCAR process, the Fed lists a series of bad
scenarios for the financial sector - for example, U.S. economic
activity shrinking by 4.25 percent over nine future quarters and
unemployment spiking to 11.25 percent, and banks estimate how
much their assets will deteriorate in those scenarios.
They submit reports that run into the thousands of pages to
regulators who then make their own estimates for how banks would
perform using Federal Reserve models. If the Fed does not like
what it sees, the bank cannot increase dividends to shareholders
or buy back more stock.
A WIDE GAP
What irks banks is that their stress test results and the
Fed's are often far apart, and regulators give little
information about how or why they disagree.
For instance, in 2014 Zions Bancorporation, a Salt
Lake City, Utah-based bank with $55 billion of assets, said its
assessment showed it passed the stress tests: in a hypothetical
downturn, it would have capital equal to about 5.9 percent of
its assets, above the Fed's 5.0 percent threshold. But the Fed
ruled Zions's capital ratio would fall to 3.6 percent in its
scenario and issued a failing grade.
Executives also complain that strong capital levels are
often not enough: well-capitalized banks can still be prohibited
from paying out more dividends for "qualitative" reasons, such
as a flaw in its capital planning process. Banks including
Citigroup Inc, BB&T Corp and Ally Financial Inc
have failed the qualitative portion of the stress tests
in recent years.
To combat the opacity, banks have met in forums hosted by
the Clearing House, a trade group for big U.S. commercial and
retail banks, the American Bankers' Association, and at other
informal venues.
Among the problems they have discussed is how to effectively
write their reports, which must contain detailed information on
the mathematical models they employ as well as a narrative piece
that describes a lot of the methods that banks used to arrive at
their conclusions. Executives say it is a challenge to produce a
document that clearly and concisely explains everything to Fed
modelers and examiners who may be unfamiliar with individual
institutions.
One senior executive at a large U.S. bank involved in the
stress-test process said one thing the Fed pays close attention
to is the changes a bank made since the last submission. Instead
of describing those changes in an appendix, the executive has
learned the Fed preferred it to be addressed at the beginning of
the document.
The executive added that given that the Fed has a limited
period of time to review submissions, examiners have told other
banks that they prefer to see a more detailed executive summary.
The Fed itself has taken some steps to help banks get a
better sense of its expectations on the qualitative portion of
the stress tests and how banks should organize their information
- its October instructions for the 2015 stress test included a
section on their preferential format.
The instructions also contained a "common themes" appendix
that explained issues the Fed was looking closely at, such as if
assumptions banks used to estimate losses are clearly
articulated and how banks account for potential limitations and
weaknesses in the models they use.
But some executives say that the more specific information
about what it is looking for is not helpful if the Fed does not
detail how it reached its conclusions.
"We've had a lot of conversations about methodologies and
the approach to transparency in the CCAR process that have been
more of a concern," said Chris Halmy, finance chief of Ally
Financial Inc, in an October interview. Ally has been
seeking clarity "less about instructions and more about the
feedback," Halmy said.
Another unresolved issue that banks have been powwowing
about is how to estimate legal losses nine quarters into the
future. In its common themes appendix, the Fed faulted many
banks' projections and said they needed to take into account
"possible claims of all types."
Legal losses are notoriously difficult to forecast. Without
any more specifics about what the Fed wants banks to incorporate
into their forecasts, it is a struggle to produce a result that
will satisfy regulators, said one consultant that does
stress-testing work for large banks.
"No one really knows what the Fed is looking for" with
respect to potential legal losses, the consultant said. "There
may be some objections to capital plans next year as a result."
