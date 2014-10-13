* HSH, MunHyp and Nord/LB highlighted as potential failures

* Nord/LB Tier 2 bond drops six points in a week

* Germany, Austria and UK to fast track bail-in rules

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Deeply subordinated debt issued by German Landesbanken lost as much as six points in the past week as investors factored in the possibility that debt issued by banks that fail Europe's coming stress tests will suffer painful haircuts.

HSH Nordbank, Munich Hypo and Nord/LB are just some of the banks investors are nervously watching as they prepare for the worst when the European Central Bank (ECB) releases the results of its bank health check later this month.

"State-owned banks like HSH have a bit of a problem in that they can't easily raise equity from public markets, so you could see a situation where they have to impose losses on bondholders," said Robert Montague, a senior investment analyst at ECM Asset Management.

Restrictions on the provision of state aid may prevent European governments from providing new capital to banks exposed as having capital shortfalls - making it more likely that burden-sharing on banks' subordinated debt will be necessary, even if that means reneging on state guarantees.

The ECB is conducting an asset quality review of 130 of the eurozone's biggest banks, which will then undergo EU-wide stress tests to determine whether they have sufficient capital to weather a future crisis.

"I think the AQR is going to throw up some surprises out of Germany," said a London-based portfolio manager.

Investors' nervousness ahead of the tests, the results of which will be announced on October 26, is plain. By Monday morning, Nord/LB's US dollar Tier 2 bonds, issued in April, had dropped six points in a week, while HSH's old bank capital notes (the deal was issued before the financial crisis) were quoted 21 points below par.

Subordinated debt issued by HSH, Helaba, Bayern LB and Nord/LB total more than 5bn-equivalent.

"There's definitely concern about the second and third-tier banks in Europe," said one debt banker.

"In Germany, there's a wide expectation that a number of its lenders will fail."

Even if local politicians in Germany had the legal authority to inject new funds into their struggling lenders, it's not clear that all have the money to do so. For instance, a German government official raised alarm bells for investors on Friday when he said German state Schleswig-Holstein may face severe financial strain if HSH fails the ECB's health check.

But will Germany take the drastic step of following in the footsteps of other European countries that have forced losses on investors during bailout procedures?

Opinions are divided. Those who think they might point to the precedents created elsewhere on the continent, most importantly when Hypo Alpe-Adria's subordinated debt was bailed in despite guarantees from the bank's home province of Carinthia, but also the decision to wipe out Tier 2 bondholders when Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo was forced to take a government bailout in the summer.

Worriers also point to the fact that Germany is among the countries accelerating implementation of EU bank bail-in rules - to January 2015, a full year ahead of the rest of Europe - to argue that there is more than enough political will for German regulatory officials to burn bondholders.

Others insist that Germany will not turn its back on investors - or on its undertakings.

"I don't think Germany will renege on its state guarantees because that wouldn't really fit with the way the country views its laws," said Dierk Brandenburg, a senior bank credit analyst at Fidelity.

"Germany follows the rules until they are changed but don't tend to change things retroactively."

On one question, however, there is little doubt: the fundamental fragility of some institutions in Germany.

"If Germany were to suffer a shock, the banks would show their weakness," said Alberto Gallo, head of European macro credit research at RBS.

Significant exposure to shipping and commercial real estate loans are the main cause for concern.

"Germany is like Italy in how fragmented its banking sector is but it lacks the profitability. Spain used to be like that but has consolidated and now Germany needs to do the same," said Gallo.

Germany has 1,813 banking institutions - the most per capita in Europe - and, at above 50%, the highest degree of public or cooperative ownership.

HSH Nordbank and Nord/LB declined to comment about their stress test and AQR outcomes. MunHyp was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, additional reporting by Andreas Kroener, editing by Alex Chambers, Matthew Davies and Philip Wright)