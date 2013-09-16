Sept 16 Major U.S. banks released results of their mid-year stress tests on Monday, projecting their capital levels and likely losses under a severely adverse scenario over a period of nine quarters through the second quarter of 2015. The results compare with similar stress-test results released by the banks in March. Minimum Tier 1 Cumulative pre-tax net Cumulative pre-provision common ratio income/(loss) ($Bln) net revenue ($Bln) Sept March Sept March Sept March JPMorgan Chase & 8.5% 7.2% -$0.3 -$0.2 $57.0 $63.0 Co Bank of America 8.4% 7.7% -$26.1 -$43.8 $45.9 $38.5 Corp Citigroup Inc 9.1% 8.4% -$21.2 -$28.1 $43.1 $40.4 Goldman Sachs 8.9% 8.6% -$6.2 -$6.6 $15.5 $20.4 Group Inc Morgan Stanley 9.5% 6.7% $0.6 -$12.6 $11.6 $6.3 Wells Fargo & Co 9.9% 8.3% -$3.8 -$1.7 $52.6 $55.8 (Compiled by Aman Shah and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York)