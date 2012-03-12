* Could see quarterly dividend rise to 10 cents/shr
* Fed may be tougher than last year - analyst
* BofA, turned down last year, not asking to boost payout
By Rick Rothacker
March 12 Citigroup Inc may be a
surprise winner when the Federal Reserve reveals the results of
bank stress tests designed to gauge the health of the biggest
U.S. banks.
The third-largest U.S. bank may receive permission to
increase its penny-per-share quarterly dividend, analysts say,
something long-suffering shareholders have been waiting for
since the payout was slashed after a series of government
bailouts.
Stronger banks such as Wells Fargo & Co are also
likely to see another round of dividend increases, while Bank of
America Corp and other banks still trying to rebuild
their capital, such as Regions Financial Corp, will be
left out.
The results, expected by Thursday, could boost stock prices
for some banks, and undercut this year's appreciation for
others, analysts said.
Analysts generally expect banks to pass the tests, which are
meant to show how they would perform in an economic crisis. But
investors will be closely watching how generous the Fed is in
allowing banks to increase dividends and repurchase shares.
Bank stocks have surged so far this year, with the KBW Bank
Index climbing 16 percent. But investor sentiment could
get a reality check from the results, said Sterne Agee analyst
Todd Hagerman.
The Fed is seen being more conservative than it was in 2011
in approving dividend increases and share buybacks. Regulators
continue to worry about the health of the financial system, the
global economic outlook and future earnings growth, he said.
"Given that conservatism, I think it's premature for these
companies to be thinking about releasing so much of the
hard-earned capital they accumulated such a short time ago,"
Hagerman said.
Banks whose shares could be boosted by the results include
PNC Financial Services Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp
, Wells Fargo, BB&T Corp and US Bancorp,
Hagerman said.
On the other hand, Bank of America, SunTrust Banks Inc
, KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp could see
their stocks negatively affected.
In this year's version of the stress tests, the Fed is once
again examining 19 large banks to determine whether they would
be able to maintain a sufficient level of capital in a
worst-case scenario that includes 13 percent unemployment. In
addition, the Fed is also subjecting another 12 banks with
assets between $50 billion and $100 billion to less stringent
reviews. Unlike last year's tests, the Fed plans to publicly
disclose details of how the banks performed.
In its instructions to the 19 banks, the Fed said it expects
capital plans submitted by the financial institutions to reflect
"conservative common dividend payout ratios." Payout ratios of
more than 30 percent of earnings will receive "particularly
close scrutiny," the central bank said.
"NO-MAN'S LAND"
A Fed-approved dividend increase would be a significant
stamp of approval for Citigroup, one of the most damaged
financial institutions during the financial crisis. The New
York-based bank could raise its quarterly dividend to 10 cents a
share from its nominal level of a penny, according to some
analysts.
"We think the market is still underappreciating
(Citigroup's) capital return potential," Oppenheimer analyst
Chris Kotowski said in a recent report. Citigroup has the
greatest potential of the major banks of positively surprising
Wall Street, he said.
Stock buybacks could also be ahead for Citigroup.
"Some of our peers were buoyed by the ability to buy back
shares, an option we lacked," Chief Executive Vikram Pandit
wrote in his letter to shareholders in Citi's 2012 annual
report, released last week.
"In the final analysis, the value that we all want to see
reflected in our share price will be most apparent when we can
meaningfully return capital to shareholders," wrote Pandit.
Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr said a dividend increase for
Citigroup would be a sign that the company is getting control of
its balance sheet and starting to build capital. The company
still has work to do to finish cleaning up its mistakes, he
said.
To be sure, Citigroup will still trail its other big bank
peers significantly in returning capital to shareholders.
According to Raymond James analysts, Wells Fargo could get
the go-ahead to increase its annual dividend to 72 cents per
share from 48 cents, while JPMorgan Chase & Co may get
permission to go to $1.30 from $1. Both banks are also expected
to buy back more shares.
Bank of America, though, will not be among the banks
boosting payouts.
After the Fed denied its request for a dividend increase
last year, the bank's executives did not ask to raise its penny
per share dividend or buy back shares. Instead, the bank in the
past year has focused on improving its capital measures by
selling non-core businesses, shedding risky assets and improving
earnings.
Last year's rejection was an embarrassment for CEO Brian
Moynihan and highlighted the challenges the bank faced in
recovering from its 2008 Countrywide Financial acquisition,
which saddled the bank with mortgage-related loses and lawsuits.
Bank of America finds itself in a "no-man's land," in which
it has no need to raise fresh capital by selling stock to
investors but it trails its peers in meeting new international
capital standards, said Marty Mosby, bank analyst at Guggenheim
Partners. The bank should meet these so-called Basel III
standards before a fully phased-in date of Jan. 1, 2019, but
other banks will get there faster, he said.
An important thing for investors to watch in the results
will be the Fed's determination of the bank's potential mortgage
losses, Mosby said. One of the key questions about the bank is
how much it will ultimately have to pay to cover requests by
investors to buy back soured mortgages the bank sold them during
the housing boom.
Among other major banks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executives have not indicated whether they have asked for a
dividend increase or the ability to buy back more shares. After
last year's tests, Goldman redeemed shares held by Warren
Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Morgan Stanley has said it is focused on increasing
the firm's investment in its Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
brokerage joint venture.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Additional
reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, David Henry and Jed Horowitz
in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)