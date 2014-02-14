Feb 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest
U.S. mortgage lender, is tiptoeing back into subprime home loans
again.
The bank is looking for opportunities to stem its revenue
decline as overall mortgage lending volume plunges. It believes
it has worked through enough of its crisis-era mortgage
problems, particularly with U.S. home loan agencies, to be
comfortable extending credit to some borrowers with higher
credit risks.
The small steps from Wells Fargo could amount to a big
change for the mortgage market. After the subprime mortgage bust
brought the banking system to the brink of collapse in the
financial crisis, banks have shied away from making home loans
to anyone but the safest of consumers.
Any loosening of credit standards could boost housing demand
from borrowers who have been forced to sit out the recovery in
home prices in the past couple of years, but could also stoke
fears that U.S. lenders will make the same mistakes that had
triggered the crisis.
So far few other big banks seem poised to follow Wells
Fargo's lead, but some smaller companies outside the banking
system, such as Citadel Servicing Corp, are already ramping up
their subprime lending. To avoid the taint associated with the
word "subprime," lenders are calling their loans "another chance
mortgages" or "alternative mortgage programs."
And lenders say they are much stricter about the loans than
before the crisis, when lending standards were so lax that many
borrowers did not have to provide any proof of income. Borrowers
must often make high down payments and provide detailed
information about income, work histories and bill payments.
Wells Fargo in recent weeks started targeting customers that
can meet strict criteria, including demonstrating their ability
to repay the loan and having a documented and reasonable
explanation for why their credit scores are subprime.
It is looking at customers with credit scores as low as 600.
Its prior limit was 640, which is often seen as the cutoff point
between prime and subprime borrowers. U.S. credit scores range
from 300 to 850.
Lenders remain cautious in part because of financial reform
rules. Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, mortgage borrowers must
meet eight strict criteria including earning enough income and
having relatively low debt. If the borrower does not meet those
hurdles and later defaults on a mortgage, he or she can sue the
lender and argue the loan should never have been made in the
first place.
Those kinds of rules have helped build a wall between prime
and subprime borrowers. Lenders have been courting consumers who
are legally easier to serve, and avoiding those with weaker
credit scores and other problems. Subprime borrowers accounted
for 0.3 percent of new home loans in October 2013, compared with
an average of 29 percent for the 12 months ended February 2004,
according to Mark Fleming, the chief economist of CoreLogic.
With Wells Fargo looking at loans to borrowers with weaker
credit, "we believe the wall has begun to come down," wrote Paul
Miller, a bank analyst at FBR Capital Markets, in a research
note.
Lenders have an ample incentive to try reaching further down
the credit spectrum now. Rising mortgage rates since the middle
of last year are expected to reduce total U.S. mortgage lending
in 2014 by 36 percent to $1.12 trillion, the Mortgage Bankers
Association forecasts, due to a big drop in refinancings.
Some subprime lending can help banks, but it may also help
the economy. In September 2012, then Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said housing had been the missing piston in the
U.S. recovery.
A recent report from think tank the Urban Institute and
Moody's Analytics argued that a full recovery in the housing
market "will only happen if there is stronger demand from
first-time homebuyers. And we will not see the demand needed
among this group if access to mortgage credit remains as tight
as it is today."
Subprime mortgages were at the center of the financial
crisis, but many lenders believe that done with proper controls,
the risks can be managed and the business can generate big
profits.
MAKING UP WITH THE AGENCIES
For Wells Fargo, one of the critical factors in the new
strategy was its clearing up of disputes with Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, said Franklin Codel, Wells Fargo's head of mortgage
production in Des Moines, Iowa. The 2013 settlements for $1.3
billion resolved a few battles in a half-decade war between
banks and government mortgage agencies over who was responsible
for losses from the mortgage crisis.
The bank still has mortgage problems to clear up with the
agencies, including a lawsuit linked to the Federal Housing
Administration, but Wells Fargo officials believe the worst is
over.
Wells Fargo avoided many of the worst loans of the subprime
era: It did not offer option adjustable-rate mortgages, for
instance. But when it acquired Wachovia in 2008, the bank
inherited a $120 billion portfolio of "Pick-A-Pay" mortgages
where borrowers could defer payments on their loans. Those loans
have suffered big losses.
One of the reasons for banks being so cautious in mortgage
lending now is that Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and the FHA have
been pressing lenders to buy back home loans that went bad after
the crisis. The agencies guaranteed the loans, and argued that
the banks overstated the mortgages' quality, or made mistakes
like omitting required documents.
Banks feel that the agencies were using trivial mistakes as
a club to pressure banks to buy back loans. But after its
settlements, Wells Fargo is more confident about the
underwriting flaws the agencies consider material and the
quality of the documentation needed to avoid such costly
battles.
"As things become clearer and we are more comfortable with
our own processes and controls, it gets easier" to extend more
credit, Codel said.
Still, Wells Fargo isn't just opening up the spigots. The
bank is looking to lend to borrowers with weaker credit, but
only if those mortgages can be guaranteed by the FHA, Codel
said. Because the loans are backed by the government, Wells
Fargo can package them into bonds and sell them to investors.
The funding of the loans is a key difference between Wells
Fargo and other lenders: the big bank is packaging them into
bonds and selling them to investors, but many of the smaller,
nonbank lenders are making mortgages known as "nonqualified
loans" that they are often holding on their books.
Citadel Servicing Corp, the country's biggest subprime
lender, is trying to change that. It plans to package the loans
it has made into bonds and sell them to investors.
Citadel has lent money to people with credit scores as low
as 490 - though they have to pay interest rates above 10
percent, far above the roughly 4.3 percent that prime borrowers
pay now.
A TRAILER PARK IN VEGAS
As conditions ease, borrowers are taking notice. Gary
Goldberg, a 63-year-old automotive detailer, was denied loans to
buy a house near Rancho Cucamonga, California. Last summer he
was forced to move into a trailer park in Las Vegas.
Going from 2,000 square feet to 200 - along with his wife
and two German shepherd dogs - was tough. He longed to buy a
house. But a post-crash bankruptcy of his detailing business had
torched his credit, taking his score from the 800s to the 500s.
"There was no way I was going to get a mortgage," said
Goldberg. "No bank would touch me."
But in December, he moved into a 1,000-square-foot one-story
home that he paid $205,000 for. His lender, Premiere Mortgage
Lending, did not care about his bankruptcy or his subprime
credit score. That is because Goldberg had a 30 percent down
payment and was willing to pay an 8.9 percent interest rate.
To be sure, credit is still only trickling down to subprime
borrowers. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of the second-largest
U.S. mortgage lender JPMorgan Chase & Co, said on a
conference call last month that he did not envision a "dramatic
expansion" of mortgage credit because of a continued lack of
clarity from the government agencies on their repurchase
demands.
But smaller, non-bank lenders are making more loans. One
such company, ACC Mortgage in Maryland, is offering a "Low
Credit Score Debt Consolidation Program" as well as a "Second
Chance Purchase Program." Low credit scores don't matter.
Neither do bankruptcies, foreclosures or short sales.
"I think that is going to be the wave of the future,
basically making non-prime mortgages, carving that out into a
profitable niche," said Guy Cecala, publisher of newsletter
Inside Mortgage Finance.
"Right now we're at the infant stage."