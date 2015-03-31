(Repeats to add link to related story on HSBC)
(Adds comment from analyst and FINMA, writes through)
By Douwe Miedema, Karen Freifeld and Alice Baghdjian
WASHINGTON/ZURICH, March 31 Swiss bank BSI has
become the first of what is expected to be several dozen
Switzerland-based private banks to reach a deal under a
voluntary disclosure programme for tax-related offenses being
run by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The programme, launched in 2013, allows Swiss banks to avoid
prosecution by coming clean about their cross-border business in
undeclared U.S.-related accounts, though it excluded banks
already under criminal investigation in relation to their Swiss
activities.
Under a non-prosecution agreement signed on Monday,
Lugano-based BSI will pay a $211 million penalty after admitting
it had for decades assisted thousands of U.S. clients in opening
accounts in Switzerland and hiding assets from tax authorities.
The agreement is being closely watched in Switzerland
because lawyers and analysts expect it to be the first of a
flood of settlements by Swiss banks, which have come under
intense pressure to give up their traditional secrecy.
"We believe that the issue will be resolved by the end of
the year," Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti wrote in a note
concerning the remaining banks in the programme.
The head of Swiss financial watchdog FINMA, which had
lambasted BSI for breaching obligations to identify, limit and
monitor risks involved in dealings with U.S. clients, said the
settlement was a positive sign for other banks in the programme.
"The fact that the matter is moving is to be taken
positively and we very much hope it brings more momentum in this
process," Mark Branson told reporters in Berne on Tuesday.
In addition to the DoJ's voluntary disclosure programme, a
smaller group of Swiss banks have faced criminal investigations
by U.S. authorities for allegedly helping wealthy Americans
evade taxes.
In May, Credit Suisse pleaded guilty to helping
Americans avoid paying taxes and agreed to pay more than $2.5
billion in penalties, while crosstown rival UBS paid
$780 million and admitted wrongdoing in a 2009 settlement of a
Justice Department tax-evasion probe.
Criminal investigations are continuing into others including
Julius Baer, Zuercher Kantonalbank and HSBC's
Swiss private bank. Venditti said BSI's settlement would have no
effect on these investigations.
UNDECLARED ACCOUNTS
BSI held and managed approximately 3,500 U.S. client
accounts, including declared and undeclared accounts, with peak
assets under management since August 2008 of $2.78 billion, the
DoJ said. BSI's fine corresponds to around 7.5 percent of this
peak U.S. asset base of declared and undeclared accounts.
BSI chief Stefano Coduri declined to tell reporters what
proportion of assets the DoJ had deemed undeclared, making it
difficult to use the fine as a benchmark for future settlements.
BSI did not disclose client details but the DoJ said it had
provided information, in compliance with Swiss privacy laws, on
numerous U.S. client accounts held in Switzerland, sufficient to
make treaty requests to Swiss authorities for account records.
BSI, which belongs to Italian insurer Generali,
still prompted a stinging rebuke from Swiss finance blog Inside
Paradeplatz, which wrote that BSI had betrayed Switzerland's
banks and wealth managers "to save its own skin", in reference
to the fact that BSI had provided the names of employees who had
committed misconduct.
Generali said it had provisioned for the $211 million fine
in its 2014 results. The agreement paves the way for completion
of BSI's sale to Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA, as
agreed in July.
BSI acknowledged that it issued pre-paid debit cards to U.S.
clients without their names visible on the card to help them
keep their identities secret, U.S. authorities said.
It also said the bank helped U.S. clients create "sham
corporations" and trusts that masked their identities.
In some instances, U.S. clients would tell their bankers
that their "gas tank is running empty" as code to indicate that
they needed more cash on their cards.
BSI apparently had more U.S. account holders than many other
banks in the programme, a reason for the sizeable penalty,
according to Washington, D.C., attorney Scott Michel, who
represents banks and individuals who have made voluntary
disclosures.
The BSI agreement also has substantial implications for
account holders, the lawyer noted.
If a U.S. taxpayer has an unreported account at a Swiss bank
and enters the offshore disclosure programme, the account holder
has to pay a penalty equal to 27.5 percent of the high balance
in the account, he said.
However, once a bank becomes the publicly announced subject
of an investigation or enforcement action, the penalty rises to
50 percent. "For any American with an unreported account at BSI,
their effective cost has essentially doubled today," Michel
said.
