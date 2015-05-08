BRIEF-Leo Group to invest 160 mln yuan to set up life insurance JV
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.23 million) to set up life insurance JV
NEW YORK May 8 Vadian Bank, a small bank based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, has agreed to pay $4.2 million as part of a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice over tax-related offenses.
Vadian is the second Swiss bank to come to terms with the U.S. government under a voluntary program to avoid prosecution over helping Americans evade taxes. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.23 million) to set up life insurance JV
* Jaws of Contention: http://bit.ly/2mXdIUv (Adds background and analysts on demographical factor)