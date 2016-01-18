WARSAW Jan 18 The Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander, BZ WBK, said on Monday it expected Poland's new bank asset tax to eat up 405 million zlotys ($98.9 million) from its net profit in 2016.

Polish government, led by the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), will in February launch a new tax of 0.0366 percent on lenders' assets per month.

BZ WBK's net profit in the first three quarters of 2015 amounted to 2.05 billion zlotys. ($1 = 4.0957 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)