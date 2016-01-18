BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WARSAW Jan 18 The Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander, BZ WBK, said on Monday it expected Poland's new bank asset tax to eat up 405 million zlotys ($98.9 million) from its net profit in 2016.
Polish government, led by the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), will in February launch a new tax of 0.0366 percent on lenders' assets per month.
BZ WBK's net profit in the first three quarters of 2015 amounted to 2.05 billion zlotys. ($1 = 4.0957 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.