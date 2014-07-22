By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, July 22 Deutsche Bank and
Barclays on Tuesday locked horns with a U.S. Senate
committee that has accused them of selling option products to
hedge funds to help them avoid taxes.
Renaissance Technologies, a hedge fund, defended the
so-called basket options it used, saying at a hearing of the
Senate Permanent Subcommittee for Investigations that they
served legitimate business purposes.
The hearing follows the publication of a study this week by
Senator Carl Levin, the Michigan Democrat who heads the panel,
which said the two banks helped Renaissance and other hedge
funds to avoid billions of dollars in taxes.
"Renaissance ... purchased (basket) options ... for
substantial non-tax business reasons," Renaissance Capital Chief
Financial Officer Mark Silber said. "We would have purchased
these options regardless of their tax treatment."
The two banks enabled at least 13 hedge funds to conduct
$100 billion in securities trades, Levin's report found.
Deutsche sold the products to 13 hedge funds, while Barclays
had only Renaissance as a client.
In the case of Renaissance alone, the fund paid an estimated
$6.8 billion less in taxes than it should have done, the report
said, by booking short-term trading profits as long-term capital
gains, which are taxed at a lower rate.
Presiding over the near five-hour meeting with minimal
assistance from fellow panel members John McCain and Ron
Johnson, both Republicans, Levin dwelled on who controlled the
option accounts: the bank or the hedge funds.
Levin in one instance accused Gerard LaRocca, a senior
Barclays executive, of "waffling" when answering a question.
Other witnesses on occasion also struggled.
"In this circumstance, I think you're correct," said Silber,
the Renaissance executive, when asked by Levin to confirm that a
vehicle Renaissance controlled, and which had no employees,
could never have disagreed with any Renaissance investment
decisions.
A 2002 contract between Deutsche and one of the Renaissance
subsidiaries, signed by Silber, did state that this was the case
and the lack of independence is a crucial element in Levin's
attack on the option products.
The U.S. tax authority, the Internal Revenue Service, said
in 2010 that basket options do not function like an option and
should not be treated as such. The opinion has no status as a
rule and the IRS has not pressed any cases.
Renaissance has been debating the issue with the IRS for six
years, and the procedure is still going on. The two banks have
stopped offering the products, the panel said.
Basket options are based on a basket of equities in an
account that are nominally held by the bank, but in fact
controlled by the hedge funds, which bought and sold the assets,
and profited from the trading, the report said.
The hedge fund then paid the lower tax rate on long-term
capital gains, arguing that profits came from exercising the
option, rather than from the underlying trades. But Levin's
report said the options were fictional.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Grant McCool)