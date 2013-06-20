* Poor returns make technology investment vital for banks
seeking profit
* Banks need to be creative, redraw culture to lure
technology talent
* Banks will spend $471 bln on IT this year and $563 bln in
2017
By Steve Slater
LONDON, June 20 The investment banking industry
is heading into a digital revolution that could redraw not only
its business model but also the traditional image of its staff.
Stuck with dwindling profits in an era of poor returns and
heavy regulation, the likes of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
Chase and HSBC are battling to hire the best
software programmers, systems engineers and data analysts, to
help them get ahead via new technology and cost-cutting.
With IT expertise now a must for the boardroom, banks'
conservative workplaces are likely to undergo cultural change as
they welcome ambitious, differently-minded people.
"Traditionally, banks have been a lot more narrow in their
(hiring) focus. Now collectively they have realised the need to
be more creative," said Jeffrey Wallis, managing partner at
SunGard Consulting Services, specialising in financial firms.
Adopting new technology is an evident strategy for
industries in economic distress and investment banks have
already spent billions to overhaul systems and cut staffing
costs - 60 to 75 percent of equities now trade electronically,
according to industry estimates, and that proportion is expected
to continue to grow. Tighter regulation post-financial crisis
has also prompted banks to overhaul their risk management
systems - Goldman Sachs says it can now track and account for 6
million positions each day.
But the latest wave of technology hires has come about
because banks are aiming more specifically to grow revenues by
developing tailor-made products and mobile applications based on
clients' trading patterns. To do that, they need to attract the
top quantitative analysts and software developers - which may
mean allowing some of them to work in shorts and tee-shirts from
Palo Alto, California, rather than in suit and tie from a
skyscraper in London's Canary Wharf.
"In the 1980s there was an influx of technology people into
financial services. There was a real wave of people and a new
age way of thinking came in. That injection of new talent and
thinking hasn't really been coming in for a while," said David
Boehmer, managing partner of the Americas' financial services
division for executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.
Spending on banking and securities IT is expected to top
$471 billion this year, up 14 percent from 2010, and rise by a
fifth again to hit $563 billion in 2017, Gartner estimates.
McKinsey consultants estimate banks have only cut operating
costs by about eight percent since the financial crisis. Their
need to overhaul IT systems has been underscored by regular
evidence that those systems struggle with the complexity of
modern-day trades. JP Morgan, which is close to concluding a
four-year overhaul of its platforms, took a $6 billion hit last
year from a scandal that was in part due to flawed valuation
systems, while the May 2010 "flash crash" in U.S. stock markets
took regulators five months to root out the cause.
IT AT THE TOP
Recent appointments suggest that outside technology
specialists have gone straight to the top of the industry.
Barclays' new head of operations and technology, Shaygan
Kheradpir - a former executive at telecoms firm Verizon -
now sits on the bank's executive committee. Oliver Bussmann,
formerly at German software firm SAP, is now UBS's new
chief information officer and Greg Lavender joined Citi
last year in Palo Alto as head of technology infrastructure,
after senior roles at Cisco and Oracle.
Citigroup is also considering hiring a new director with
technology expertise to help keep an eye on how management is
doing at simplifying and standardising the thousands of
different IT systems it inherited from years of acquisitions.
That process is expected to take at least two
more years to complete, say people with knowledge of the plan,
but it has the potential to add $750 million to annual profits
starting in 2015 from improvements in consumer banking alone.
Goldman Sachs has added 6 percent more IT staff since 2009,
while cutting elsewhere. That has left it with 8,000 technology
employees, making its department bigger than many technology
firms, and it works hard to lure professionals away from Silicon
Valley with the message that its technology business is key.
"One of the things we strive to do is provide an awareness
on campus of the activities that technologists do at the firm.
It's not intuitive to think of a bank in that way," said Michael
Desmarais, head of recruitment at Goldman.
NEW LOCATIONS, NEW PAY AWARDS
As part of tempting IT expertise and graduate talent, banks
are setting up in more attractive locations. Citi's IT hubs
include San Francisco and Israel, JPMorgan has sites in Delaware
and in Bournemouth on Britain's south coast, UBS is in Singapore
and HSBC's technology centres include Curitiba in Brazil.
Britain's Barclays last week opened a new
technology hub in Dallas, Texas, to recruit IT experts from
non-financial backgrounds. It aims to have 700 staff there by
the end of next year to build and develop software and systems
such as trading platforms for fixed income, and develop digital
and mobile platforms for consumer banking.
As part of the shift to more of a Silicon Valley culture,
banks may also have to redraw their salary packages.
New graduates can expect to start earning around 45,000
pounds in investment banking jobs in Britain, compared to around
29,000 pounds in IT and telecoms, according to High Fliers
research.
But top executives from the technology industry may be more
interested in an equity stake than cash, said Boehmer - who gave
executives at Davos in January a presentation entitled "Hiring
an Oddball."
That's a big cultural change in an industry where job
satisfaction has long been closely tied to the annual bonus.
Sungard's Wallis said if banks were on a path from zero to
100 to retool for the impact of technology, they are still only
in the 20s.
"We are seeing subtle changes, but we are very much at the
beginning of the leap," Boehmer said.